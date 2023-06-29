Real Housewives and Ozempic — Here’s who takes it and who has denied it

Could The Real Housewives of Ozempic be the next franchise coming to Bravo?

Obviously, that’s not a thing, but the diabetes drug seems rampant among several cities within the Real Housewives franchises.

There’s been plenty of speculation about which Housewives have used the drug to aid in weight loss, and some have gone on the defensive, insisting that they have lost the weight by working hard and eating clean.

Given that so many of them have been on casts for years, viewers have easily spotted when the women have dropped weight, with some even calling them out for using Ozempic.

And if we are being honest, the women have always looked amazing.

Here’s which Housewives have admitted to using Ozempic and which vehemently denied using the diabetes drug.

Which Housewives have used Ozempic?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania was one of the first women to confirm publicly that she used an injectable to aid in weight loss. Andy Cohen asked her if she was on Ozempic, and she revealed she was. Although it wasn’t Ozempic, it was Mounjaro — something similar under a different name.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson recently debuted dramatic weight loss, and immediately her comment section lit up about Ozempic use, she initially denied it. However, she admitted using the drug to lose weight in December, but only once.

RHONJ’s Jen Fessler seemingly confirmed she was using Ozempic or something similar at the reunion, though she didn’t name-drop the drug when Andy Cohen noticed her new look. She did reveal she had a lot of cosmetic work done.

Continuing with the RHONJ trend, Margaret Josephs confirmed she was getting weekly injections of something similar to Ozempic. She didn’t reveal which brand she used, but the weight loss and her much slimmer figure were noticeable.

Which Housewives have denied using Ozempic?

For months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has denied using Ozempic and has clapped back at the rumors. The brunette beauty revealed she works hard in the gym, cut out alcohol, and has been working hard to get in the best shape of her life. She’s had her daughters speak up, and Kyle wants to be a role model for hard work and achieving your goals.

Gina Kirschenheiter from The Real Housewives of Orange County also denied using weight loss drugs to drop weight. The New York native revealed she cut out alcohol over a year ago and has been eating clean. She does look different than she did when she joined the show seasons ago, but with all of the ups and downs she’s experienced, it’s not shocking her weight fluctuated during all of that.

It is also important to mention that several Housewives have not commented on whether the diabetes drug aided their weight loss. RHOBH star Erika Jayne looks noticeably thinner and has been called out about her looks, especially during her TikTok videos.

There have also been Housewives who have spoken out against the use of Ozempic. Jackie Goldschneider recently discussed her stance, revealing she would be the “last (wo)man standing” not using it. The RHONJ star has been open about her eating disorder and working toward being in a healthy space, so her speaking out wasn’t a shock.

Housewives and Ozempic use is a hot topic, especially as new seasons of the franchises begin, and social media photos are shared as the women enjoy their summer.