Kyle Richards denies weight loss rumors again: ‘Never touched’ Ozempic

Kyle Richards is not on Ozempic.

This week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star once again denied the rumors about her recent weight loss, insisting that she shed the pounds the good old-fashioned way.

“It wasn’t any diet drug ever, never touched it,” the reality star said, adding that she found the speculation “really frustrat[ing].”

Kyle’s body has been closely scrutinized since January when the Halloween actress shared a bikini photo showing off her slimmer frame.

Many fans suspected that she might be on Ozempic, a diabetes medication which, along with similar drugs such as Wegovy, has recently gained off-label popularity as a weight loss aid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But Kyle has steadfastly denied the rumors, insisting that she’d had no chemical help in slimming down.

“I didn’t even know about Ozempic until I’d already lost the weight I wanted to lose,” the reality star told People.

Kyle Richards reveals weight loss secrets

Speaking with the outlet at Elton John’s 31st annual Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles, Kyle opened up about her recent weight loss, revealing that she’d started slimming down when she stopped drinking alcohol.

“I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago,” the Bravo star said.

Kyle also expressed her frustration over all the speculation, telling the outlet that persistent claims she was on the weight loss drug “really just frustrated me because I’m working out really hard.”

Last month, Kyle opened up about the strict diet regimen and rigorous workout routine that helped her to slim down.

The star revealed in an interview with Extra that she wakes up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. every morning and spends two hours a day in the gym.

On top of alcohol, the Bravo star has also cut carbs such as bread and pasta and processed sugars out of her diet entirely.

“I eat protein, fruit and vegetables,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kyle Richards ‘really angry’ over Ozempic rumors

Ozempic and Wegovy are semaglutide drugs for people with Type 2 diabetes.

However, the drugs have recently gained popularity among celebrities as a weight loss aid, with famous people from Chelsea Handler to Elon Musk admitting to trying them.

Talking with People this week, Kyle said that she grew angry after learning that Ozempic and similar drugs have recently become harder for actual diabetics to obtain.

“I became offended,” the Bravo star said, “because it actually is irresponsible and I’m hearing about diabetics who can’t even get ahold of it now. So then it became, ‘Okay, now I’m mad. Now I’m actually really angry,’ because I wouldn’t do that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.