Dolores Catania enters her ‘Khloe Kardashian era’

When Dolores Catania isn’t dodging confrontation, she shows off her recent weight loss.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she used the popular drug Ozempic to shed some extra pounds.

And a little bit of plastic surgery never hurt anyone, right?

Dolores shared that she was in her “Khloe Kardashian era,” sharing that Koko is her “queen.”

She did get the poses right, and her hair is on point for when Khloe was a brunette.

While posing, Dolores managed to show off her toned physique with a matching outfit that complicated her makeup.

Dolores Catania has major glow-up

The last two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been good to Dolores Catania.

She has laid low and skirted the big drama by not saying too much, even when her opinion is important.

And let’s not forget her plastic surgery and weight loss. Her glow-up has been more noticeable since she began dating Paulie, and her happiness helps radiate through her whole body.

Khloe Kardashian appears to be her idea of beauty, and while she doesn’t look like The Kardashians star, she certainly had the vibe going.

Dolores Catania doesn’t mess around when it comes to her family

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was intense. It was reminiscent of old-school RHONJ, and the drama was never-ending.

Dolores Catania always talks about Patterson Dolores, but it seems she may be retired because she didn’t have much to say this season, and there was plenty she could have.

When the business between Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Frankie was brought up, she shut it down quickly. Frank Catania told Joe Gorga that Louie had just closed the business and didn’t inform Frankie what happened. He also said he wouldn’t return his calls, and Dolores wasn’t having any of it, which is likely why that scene wasn’t included in the season.

Viewers called out Dolores for siding with Teresa Guidice and ignoring all of the red flags Louie presented. She was dragged, and it seems she was unbothered because she is still riding for Tre.

Filming hasn’t resumed yet, and contracts haven’t been sent out. There’s plenty of talk about who will return for Season 14, and it seems to be coming to whether Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice will quit. Danielle Cabral said she was unsure if she would return if offered a contract.

Even if Dolores doesn’t return, she is still living her best life as she is in her “Khloe Kardashian era.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.