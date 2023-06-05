RHONJ viewers call out Dolores Catania for ‘blind loyalty’ to Teresa Giudice

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s explosive Season 13 and equally explosive reunion, some viewers aren’t happy with Dolores Catania.

She and Teresa Giudice have been friends for decades and remained close while filming RHONJ. Dolores is quick to call out her other castmates, but she treads lightly regarding the Jersey OG.

While part one was explosive, the second part of the RHONJ reunion is bringing the heat. The preview revealed Dolores issued Melissa Gorga a warning after she read off a text received by Jackie Goldschneider from Jacqueline Laurita.

It stirred up a mess, including Jacqueline calling Teresa a series of names that weren’t so kind. There’d been talk about what would come up at the reunion as far as Jacqueline was concerned, and it also ties into who Teresa believes called the feds on her and Joe Giudice.

All of this has stirred up some clear opinions among viewers. For as long as RHONJ has been on the air, there has always been a fan base for Teresa, and when Melissa joined the show, she got her fan base too.

As the drama comes to a head between the sisters-in-law, viewers call out Dolores’ “blind loyalty.”

RHONJ fans voice concerns over Dolores Catania’s defense of Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in the middle of airing the three-part reunion. With the preview for the second part live and a screenshot of the message Melissa Gorga read while on the show, viewers are voicing their opinions about where Dolores Catania stands.

Over on the Bravo By Betches account, they provided the sneak peek and the text message, leaving many RHONJ viewers chattering in the comments.

One commenter brought up Dolores, saying, “Dolores, please get a backbone and quit being a puppet🫤”

Several others agreed, with one writing, “her blind loyalty to dumb*** Teresa is beyond frustrating! She’s not one to hold back. I don’t get it at all. I don’t do blind loyalty to anyone. If you prove to be an a**hole, I’m calling you on out it, and if the friendship dissolves bc of it, so be it.”

Another said, “exactly!! I’m sick of watching Dolores be Teresa’s dumb lifeless door stop all these years and she’s so far up Teresa’s bum its embarrassing. I almost dislike her as much as Teresa”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

Will Dolores Catania pick a side?

How things will play out at The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion regarding friendships (except for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga) is unclear. However, Dolores Catania seems to still ride or die for Teresa.

Her reaction to what was said about Melissa and Joe Gorga being involved in Teresa and Joe Giudice being locked up in federal prison seemed neutral when Andy Cohen asked what her thoughts on the accusations were.

Jacqueline Laurita and Kim DePaola revealed that Joe Gorga allegedly ordered someone to call the IRS on his sister and brother-in-law. Still, as far as the feds go, it remains unclear who actually called. It’s being inferred it was someone Melissa and Joe hung out with connected to Juicy Joe’s ex-business partner.

Dolores Catania may be blindly loyal to Teresa, but how long will it last?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.