Dolores Catania warns Melissa Gorga to ‘sleep with one eye open’ during RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion kicked off with plenty of drama, but viewers know the more intense drama begins as the show continues.

Part two reveals an epic showdown between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, seated on opposite sides of the host, Andy Cohen.

For months, viewers have waited to hear the conversation about who called the feds on Teresa, and it’s been talked about by former RHONJ stars Jacqueline Laurita and Kim DePaola. The two seemingly confirmed that Joe Gorga had someone call the IRS on Teresa and Joe Giudice, but did he also have a hand in the feds and their subsequent prison stints?

Interestingly enough, Jacqueline is the topic of the conversation when things get brought up at the reunion. Teresa insists that she believes Melissa and Joe are the reason behind the federal investigation, as they wanted to hurt her then-husband, Joe Giudice. She also alleges her brother and sister-in-law were hanging out with Juicy Joe’s ex-business partner.

Melissa chose to read a text message that Jackie Goldschneider received from Jacqueline, which is where Dolores gives a warning.

Here’s what’s going down on part two of the RHONJ reunion.

Dolores Catania tells Melissa Gorga to ‘sleep with one eye open’

As Melissa Gorga reads the text that Jackie received (where was Jackie and why wasn’t she reading it?) from Jacqueline, the other couch had plenty to say about it.

Danielle Cabral called it “petty,” and she has a connection to Jacqueline that goes beyond the show.

However, what Dolores Catania says as Melissa reads the text is a little intriguing. She tells Melissa to “sleep with one eye open” and reveals she is “going down.”

It will be interesting to see if Jacqueline emerges from the woodwork when the text is read and reveals what happened and what she knows. She did a podcast with Kim D, but for the most part, she has remained out of the spotlight, focusing on her son and her family in Las Vegas.

Will Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice reconcile?

There’s been speculation that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on pause for Season 14 as they work out who will return for another season. However, Andy Cohen revealed that wasn’t the case. They are waiting to see how the reunion plays out and the reactions from viewers.

When things got intense like this during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast took a significant filming break before returning to the grind with a couple of cast changes.

It may come down to Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice on the show. The network will have to weigh which lady is more valuable to the show, which may not be who we think.

Everything that is happening on the Season 13 reunion has been bubbling to the surface for years. There doesn’t seem to be a path forward between Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga. It’s sad, especially for long-time viewers who had hoped that they could resolve things and live as a big happy family since they all each other has left.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.