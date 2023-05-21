Did Joe Gorga call the IRS on Teresa Giudice? Here’s what’s being said

Things on The Real Housewives of New Jersey have gotten incredibly tense between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga.

She and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, have been at each other’s throats on and off since the Gorgas joined the hit Bravo show.

It’s been messier than ever since Teresa and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, went to federal prison. Now, revelations about their stints in prison and what happened in relation to that are back at the surface.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey personalities Kim DePaola and Jacqueline Laurita recently appeared on Behind the Velvet Rope and threw out some concerning accusations.

The women allege they both knew about Joe Gorga reportedly having his secretary call the IRS on his sister, Teresa and his brother-in-law, Joe.

What will this mean for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Kim DePaola and Jacqueline Laurita spill the tea on Joe Gorga and the IRS

As the conversation about who called the Feds on Teresa Giudice and her then-husband, Joe Guidce, is brought back to the table, new allegations about the IRS are being brought to light.

Kim DePaola revealed she told Jacqueline Laurita about Joe Gorga’s secretary being instructed to call the IRS on Teresa and Joe. She said that there was a man they both knew in the office who heard Joe give the order. Kim even said Teresa knew who the man was as well, though she wasn’t going to name drop him because she didn’t want to start problems.

Even when the iron was to the fire over who called the Feds and Jacqueline and Caroline Manzo were accused of being the ones who did it, Jacqueline didn’t spill the beans about Joe Gorga and his role in the IRS investigating his sister and her then-husband.

Will Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga ever reconcile?

The siblings allegedly haven’t spoken since The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was filmed.

Joe and Melissa Gorga did not attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding, which was a huge line drawn in the sand. Things between Joe and Luis Ruelas got heated during the season finale, and Louie threatened to “bury” them in the trailer for the wedding special.

At this point, it seems like a reconciliation is not going to happen. Teresa and her daughters are over the drama, especially after Gia Giudice revealed Joe lied about why she called him before the wedding. He accused his niece of asking him to divorce his wife, and she denied that, saying she called him to beg him to attend the wedding so there would be no regrets.

With the reunion airing soon, it will be interesting to see which ladies return for another season, and where this tea fits into all of it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.