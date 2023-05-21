Caroline Manzo weighs in on Scandoval, ‘he abused both these women’

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo didn’t hold back when she weighed in on Scandoval.

Things are vastly different on RHONJ and Vanderpump Rules, but one thing that shouldn’t differ is loyalty.

When asked about her thoughts on Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with their close friend Raquel Leviss, she used words like “weasel” and “snake.”

She may no longer be a part of the Bravosphere, but it seems Caroline keeps up with what’s happening, as does her daughter, Lauren.

It’s been several years since Caroline was a Housewife on Jersey, but she recently filmed a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, which didn’t end well for her. Following that, she revealed she would not return to anything Housewives-related.

So, what else did Caroline Manzo have to say about Tom Sandoval and the scandal he created?

RHONJ’s Caroline Manzo thinks Tom Sandoval ‘abused both women’

Hand The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Caroline Manzo a mic; you never know what you’ll get. She speaks her mind, even if what she says is controversial.

She said, “he abused both these women,” adding that she has no idea what these women see in him.

Caroline admitted that she felt bad for both women because they got played by an a**hole. Several other insults were flung his way, including he is “no kinda man, that is no kinda somebody.”

Alongside Caroline was her daughter, Lauren. She weighed in and was appalled that they were best friends, saying, “That’s your best friend; you don’t f**k with your best friend; you don’t.”

What happened with Caroline Manzo and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were interested in seeing Caroline Manzo on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well, and she left the trip earlier after an altercation with Brandi Glanville.

There was an incident between the two, but both have different accounts of what happened. Brandi felt she was set up, and Caroline felt violated. They were the only two to leave early as the rest of the cast remained in Morrocco.

Along on the trip were fellow former Housewives Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Vicki Gunvalson, and Camille Grammer.

While Caroline won’t be back in the Housewives Bravoverse, she didn’t rule out rebooting Manzo’d with Children or something strictly about her family. Now that Lauren has a daughter and her son Albie is engaged, plenty is happening in Manzo’s life.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.