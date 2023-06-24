Emily Simpson called out for shocking weight loss

Emily Simpson is the latest Housewife to show off her dramatic weight loss.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been documenting her health journey, including sharing her workouts with her followers.

However, the OC Housewife’s recent photos have followers believing she may use the popular drug Ozempic to aid in weight loss.

In a black jumpsuit with cutouts on the side, Emily showed off her trim figure and noticeable weight loss.

She shared a carousel of three photos featuring her twin boys.

The post was captioned, in part, “I was trying to get a cute photo of the jumpsuit but my boys and dog kept jumping in the photos 😂😂 #momlife.”

RHOC viewers call out Emily Simpson for dramatic weight loss

The comment section lit up with followers wondering whether Emily Simpson was using Ozempic. The drug has become popular among actresses and Housewives, with Dolores Catania admitting to using it without shame.

One follower wrote, “Oh oh oh ozempic, you know! You look fabulous but you looked fabulous pre ozempic too.”

Another agreed, writing, “Totally ! Always thought she was beautiful but here’s another Ozempic example”

Someone else responded, “Holy h**, I was just coming to say the same🤣🤣 Oh, Oh, Oh, Ozempic…..Auto Parts😂”

A few asked why people cared, and others were annoyed anyone even mentioned the use of the drug instead of just complimenting her look.

Followers believe Emily Simpson is using Ozempic. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

For comparison, this is Emily’s official Season 17 photo.

Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge grow close during Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County

After a rocky relationship in prior seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17 will bring Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge closer together.

Emily was the one who surprised Tamra this season, and they share more in common than they initially thought.

It’s still early in the season, and the drama takes center stage. Emily remains in the background for now, though she was a lot of fun during the Cut Fitness goodbye party. She and Tamra were covered in cake.

Even though Emily has been on several seasons of RHOC, she hasn’t grabbed the reigns and ridden the horse. It seems like this time around, she is more assertive and confrontational.

As far as her marriage goes, things seem to be great between her and Shane.

Emily appears happy and enjoying her life while also showing off her progress in looking healthier and slimmer.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.