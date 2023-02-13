Emily Simpson goes glam for birthday celebration

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson looked amazing as she dressed up to celebrate her father-in-law’s 80th birthday.

Emily donned a form-fitting strapless gown. It appeared to be a wine color, with a high slit up her right side.

She took a selfie showing off the glittery detail on one side of her bust, adding some shimmer to her formal look. Her makeup was on point, with heavy eyeliner and her hair in an updo to add to the sophisticated theme.

The brunette reality star posed with her daughter, Annabelle. The little girl also donned a formal strapless dress and looked like a princess standing next to her mom.

Since filming for RHOC has been long over, the big birthday celebration for Shane Simpson’s dad won’t be part of the show, but that doesn’t mean Emily didn’t have her costar and BFF, Gina Kirschenheiter, there with her.

Emily showcased her weight loss and success in her dress while dancing the night away.

Emily Simpson stunned in a wine-colored dress. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson teases drama ahead on RHOC

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County should be debuting in the coming weeks. It will see the return of Tamra Judge alongside her old castmates, including Emily, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow.

Tamra teased that Season 17 will be filled with drama, admitting Emily was the costar who surprised her the most. The Tres Amigas will also be reunited, signaling a blast from seasons past.

Emily called the season “messy.” Given some of the mess that has happened in previous seasons, this may be the most interesting yet.

Emily Simpson talks about fitness and diet regimen

Emily had a major glow-up, and it was due to working with a personal trainer, who she still trains with today.

She took off nearly 20 pounds, removed her implants, and had a few cosmetic tweaks.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star talked with Us Weekly, revealing how she took the weight off and continues to work on toning her body and keeping her curvy physique.

Emily said, “It’s about balance. I mean, I still like to drink champagne and eat cupcakes and go out to dinner, but I try to work out as much as possible to kind of … I don’t wanna be miserable. I mean, I wanna do all those things, so I just try to keep it, like, a healthy balance.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.