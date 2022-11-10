Tamra Judge reveals who surprised her the most as RHOC Season 17 wraps

Tamra Judge revealed which costar surprised her in a good way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo soon.

Fans have waited for this season as Tamra Judge returns to hold her orange again.

It was tough for the franchise when Tamra and her on-again-off-again BFF and OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, walked away from the show.

After two years away, Tamra is ready to get back into the swing of things, but filming may not go as viewers expect. The RHOC star revealed that friendships were evaluated, and new ones were formed while filming.

Keep in mind Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter joined the franchise in Season 13, which didn’t give Tamra a ton of time to bond with them before she walked away after Season 14.

Here’s what Tamra had to say about Season 17 of RHOC and who surprised her the most.

Who surprised Tamra Judge the most this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Tamra Judge opened her Stories on her Instagram page with a question box. She received plenty of questions about The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she could only answer a few of them, likely due to contractual obligations.

One follower asked her who surprised her in a good way while filming this season of the hit Bravo show.

While using a photo from BravoCon where she was standing with Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Teddi Mellencamp, she revealed it was Emily by drawing an arrow pointing to her.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

She didn’t elaborate on why Emily surprised her the most but teased that viewers will see the dynamic shifts in the upcoming season.

When will The Real Housewives of Orange County return?

Typically, The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres at the end of the year. However, some years have staggered their release, especially with the coronavirus pandemic delaying filming.

Season 16 debuted in December, but several other seasons before that premiered in November. Filming just wrapped, which means there could be a delay in getting it ready to air. There is roughly a six to eight-week difference based on other timelines from finale filming to the air date. If that is the case, Season 17 will debut in January 2023.

Tamra Judge returning to the OC is exciting news for long-time viewers, especially those who were vocal about how bad Seasons 15 and 16 were without her and Vicki Gunvalson, even with the return of Heather Dubrow for Season 16.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.