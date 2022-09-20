RHOC’s Tamra Judge wears nothing but a blazer and heels

Tamra Judge stuns in a blazer dress for a photo shoot. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is finally back on The Real Housewives of Orange County as a full-time Housewife, after a two-season hiatus.

After being fired from RHOC after Season 14, the outcry from viewers may have finally reached the powers at Bravo, and she was asked back for Season 17.

Tamra has spent her time off hosting her own podcast, along with friend and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp, called Two T’s in a Pod.

She also starred in the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which has been dubbed the Ex-Wives Club season, which is currently airing on Peacock.

Tamra and her husband Eddie Judge also closed their personal fitness studio, Cut Fitness, after being open for nearly ten years and suffering from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Now she is currently filming on the show that made her famous, and Tamra is posting little sneak peeks and reminding fans that court is back in session!

RHOC: Tamra Judge shows off her toned legs in a blazer dress

Tamra Judge told her followers to “stay tuned” when she posted a sexy photo series where she posed on the staircase, showcasing her fit body.

She donned a white blazer with seemingly nothing underneath, which cut low in the front. The hem rose high, hitting her upper thigh and revealing her sleek legs.



Tamra’s signature blonde hair was in beachy waves, and she capped the look off with metallic, chunky heels with straps and an open-toe.

Tamra Judge is back on RHOC with RHUGT co-star Taylor Armstrong

It was reported just last week that Tamra and new RHOC “friend-of”, Taylor Armstrong, were involved in a public screaming match. Even though they were friends on Ultimate Girls Trip, it looks like the ladies might already be on the outs after a few weeks of filming.

The incident, which took place at the famous Nobu sushi restaurant in Newport Beach, was recorded by a fan who was there at the same time that the Housewives were filming. Tamra allegedly screamed, “I don’t care!” and stormed off the scene.

Although fans may be speculating that the scene looked scripted or fake, viewers will have to wait and see how authentic it is when Season 17 starts, which is likely at the start of 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.