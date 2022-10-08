Emily Simpson looks unrecognizable ahead of RHOC Season 17 premiere

Emily Simpson showed off her glam and looked totally different. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson has worked on being the best version of herself, and it shows.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her glow-up, and she’s nearly unrecognizable.

It’s been a rough go-round for Emily as she battled hip issues while filming and marital problems that were highlighted. However, that is all behind her now.

The brunette beauty showed off a new selfie, and she got several comments about how different she looked.

Her makeup artist was on-point, and Emily’s eyebrows never looked better.

However, it wasn’t how many were used to seeing her, so some followers wondered why she looked significantly different. One even mistook her for another Housewife from a different city.

Emily Simpson stuns in new selfie

On Instagram, Emily Simpson showed off a new car selfie, and the comment section was flooded with compliments and curiosity.

She captioned the selfie, “Gotta love a good car selfie 🤳”

Emily also tagged her makeup artist, thanking her for the glam.

The comment section filled up with followers mentioning her different look.

One wrote, “OMG I thought this was Leanne Lockin [Locken].” They were referring to The Real Housewives of Dallas OG.

Another chimed in, writing, “Nice eyes, you look different!!! ❤️”

Someone else made the point that her eyebrows looked different, saying, “i think it is those weird a** eyebrows. She is gorg. I hate those”

Emily Simpson returns to RHOC for Season 17

Another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming, and Emily Simpson is a part of it.

She and Gina Kirschenheiter were spotted filming earlier this year at a restaurant. The two have remained close since debuting on the show together, with only a few minor spats on camera.

Season 17 is set to be different, with the return of Tamra Judge, one of the most beloved cast members of the show. Emily and Gina have filmed with her before so it won’t be much different for them.

Emily has been working on her strength and getting fit, and she is showing it off. Recently, she shared a photo where her curves were featured and issued followers a warning.

There’s been a huge glow-up since Emily Simpson joined The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, and she isn’t afraid to post about it, especially when she looks and feels good.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.