Emily Simpson in cutout dress issues ‘Warning,’ reveals ‘Curves Ahead’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is rocking her curvy body.

She recently shared a reel with some of her favorite looks that showcased her curves, which included a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit.

Emily has been candid about her weight and that she isn’t built like some other housewives. That hasn’t stopped her from showcasing the work she’s done in the gym and highlighting her glow-up, though.

The reality TV star is back for another season of RHOC, and hopefully, she will be showcasing more of her fashion moving forward.

Emily’s ride on the show hasn’t been easy, but she’s made it this far.

It’s a new season for Emily, and her warning about curves ahead may signal that viewers will see more of her.

Emily Simpson shows off her curves as she issues a ‘warning’

On Instagram, Emily Simpson put together a reel that showcased her wearing some of the outfits that show off her curves.

Aside from the Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit, there were several other outfits included. It opened with the cutout dress she wore while appearing on a Watch What Happens Live episode and fanned through a few more form-fitting dresses.

She captioned the reel, “Warning: Curves Ahead 🛑”

Emily Simpson opens up about weight loss

Getting back into shape wasn’t an easy fit for Emily Simpson.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a hip replacement surgery in 2019, which helped jumpstart her journey to a healthier lifestyle.

She also removed her implants and went au natural, which added another step in the right direction for the reality TV star.

Emily talked to Us Weekly about her weight loss and what she did to accomplish it. Working with a trainer was a big part of things, but she also ensured that she didn’t deprive herself of the things she enjoyed, like cupcakes and going to dinner.

The RHOC star said, “It’s about balance. I mean, I still like to drink champagne and eat cupcakes and go out to dinner, but I try to work out as much as possible to kind of … I don’t wanna be miserable. I mean, I wanna do all those things, so I just try to keep it, like, a healthy balance.”

The brunette also admitted to some enhancements on her body. Aside from removing her implants, Emily also admitted to having a lower facelift, which helped with her jawline.

Season 17 filming is underway, and there are definitely more Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter moments to come.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.