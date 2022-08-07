RHOC alum Tamra Judge officially confirms her return to the show

RHOC alum Tamra Judge finally confirms her return for Season 17. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is poised to see the return of one of its most well-known personalities as Tamra Judge finally confirms she’ll be re-joining the cast in the upcoming season.

Since her exit in Season 14, fans have all but begged Bravo to bring her back. Throughout her time on the show, Tamra formed the infamous Tres Amigas alongside former co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

However, the friendship imploded and has been a continuous source of drama following their exits.

Although both Tamra and Vicki exited the series, Shannon has survived the massive cast shakeup and is slated to also return for the franchise’s new season.

Given the ongoing tension between Shannon and Tamra, it will be interesting to see how their dynamic changes, not to mention how Tamra will get along with her other former co-stars, including Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

Tamra recently confirmed her return to RHOC while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and her signature sass was on full display.

Tamra Judge confirms her Real Housewives of Orange County return while appearing on WWHL

During her appearance on the show, Tamra exclaimed, “The Judge is back and drama is in session.”

Andy happily confirmed Tamra’s declaration and shared, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s true — Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

After joining the series back in 2007, Tamra spent 12 years on the show prior to her exit.

Tamra hasn’t been completely absent from Bravo since her departure, however. She did make a short (but sweet) comeback for the second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

Her brief stint on the hit spinoff wasn’t met without controversy. In fact, it was one of her UGT co-stars who ignited news of Tamra’s return — and she wasn’t too happy about it.

Tamra Judge calls out ‘thirsty’ RHONY alum Jill Zarin for leaking RHOC return

Tamra made headlines alongside UGT co-star Jill Zarin after Jill accidentally confirmed Tamra’s return to RHOC before the personality herself was able to announce it.

Jill Zarin accidentally confirms Tamra Judge is returning for #RHOC S17 🍊#RHUGT2



Source of video – @iHeartMarlo_ pic.twitter.com/o0pbqjHOum — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) July 16, 2022

Although Jill maintains she wasn’t aware that the news hadn’t been confirmed and insists she was simply congratulating Tamra, the Two T’s in a Pod podcast co-host was furious.

Taking her rage to Twitter, Tamra slammed Jill, writing, “Go f**k yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b***h!”

Pic credit: @tamrajudgeOC/Twitter

Despite the drama, Tamra’s return is likely to be well received by longtime RHOC fans, and as she’s already teased, there might be a new Tres Amigas group forming now that RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong has also agreed to join the show.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.