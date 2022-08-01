Taylor Armstrong officially joins RHOC, first Housewife to change franchises

Taylor Armstrong is the newest Real Housewife of Orange County. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

There is a new Real Housewife of Orange County, and it is a familiar face!

Former Beverly Hills Housewife Taylor Armstrong is switching franchises, starring next season on RHOC. She is the first Housewife in Bravo history to change franchises since the series started in 2006.

Production has started filming on Season 17, and it has already been announced that Tamra Judge is now back in the rotation, and fans are excited about her holding an orange once more.

It was announced on Monday that Taylor would officially join the Orange County cast, the longest-running Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Housewives can be a revolving door of women, but fans are happy to see an old friend in Taylor.

Taylor is an excellent fit for the cast because she is intimately familiar with how the show works, what filming is like, and also already knows many of the ladies of the OC.

Taylor has yet to comment publicly on the switch, but viewers certainly have much to look forward to with some new blood in the cast.

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong is making Bravo history

Now that Taylor lives in Orange County, it seemed like an easy decision for the network to ask Taylor to join the OC cast. Taylor was a main Housewife on the Beverly Hills franchise from 2010 to 2013.

Taylor left on her own after Season 3, after a tumultuous season for her personal life, which included the death of her former husband, Russell Armstrong. She went on to be a guest on Seasons 4-6 and then parted ways amicably with the series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It also looks like Taylor already has support from some of the cast, namely Tamra Judge. Tamra and Taylor starred together recently on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the Ex-Wives Club.

The second season of RHUGT has been a ratings hit and a fan favorite, and Tamra and Taylor clearly struck up a friendship, which will make Taylor’s transition to RHOC a smooth one.

Does this mean there could be a new Tres Amigas? This is sure to be an exciting season, and viewers have a lot to look forward to in Season 17.

What has Taylor Armstrong been up to since leaving RHOBH?

When Taylor left RHOBH, she was going through one of the worst times of her life when her husband died by suicide. She was left as a single mother to their daughter, Kennedy, and bore the financial responsibility of the debt left behind by Russell.

Before Russell’s death, the couple made news when Taylor revealed she had been enduring years of physical abuse at her husband’s hands. Taylor later went on to be an advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

Taylor met her new husband when she was a guest on RHOBH and married him in 2014. John Bluhe lived in Orange County, and Taylor and Kennedy, now 16, moved into his home.

Taylor jumped at the opportunity to star on RHUGT, and perhaps it was a trial run to see if she would enjoy being on TV once again. No other cast members have reacted to the news, but Taylor is sure to be a great fit in Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.