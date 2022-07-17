Tamra Judge calls Jill Zarin ‘thirsty’ after comments about RHOC return

Tamra Judge isn’t here for Jill Zarin. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

As if the drama on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip wasn’t juicy enough, things turned toward social media.

After Jill Zarin wanted to sit in on Eva Marcille’s radio show, she was dubbed “thirsty,” and things at Blue Stone Manor spiraled out of control.

Whether anyone agreed with Jill being “thirsty” remained in the air, but it’s clear now that her RHUGT costar, Tamra Judge, believes she is.

It seemed as though Tamra got along with Jill during their time at Blue Stone Manor.

However, the season hasn’t finished airing yet. There’s still more to come, which could change the direction of things.

So, why does Tamra Judge think Jill Zarin is “thirsty?”

Tamra Judge calls out Jill Zarin, says she’s ‘thirsty’

Earlier today, reports revealed that Tamra Judge would rejoin The Real Housewives of Orange County after two seasons away.

While Tamra hasn’t confirmed it herself, she did take to social media to make an announcement of her own.

She said, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement. Jill is the thirstiest b***h I’ve ever met.”

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Jill Zarin reportedly is the one who leaked the information that Tamra was back for Season 17 of RHOC. She posted a now-deleted Instagram story that referenced Vicki Gunvalson not being happy for her friend, which is likely why Tamra fired back at Jill Zarin.

Dorinda Medley quickly reposted Tamra’s “announcement” and added water emoji for effect.

What has Tamra Judge been up to?

Aside from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ trip, Tamra Judge has been working on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

The two work together really well and are a lot of fun.

Since RHUGT was filmed last fall, Tamra has held a lot in. There was plenty of press done ahead of the premiere of Season 2, and now, the drama has moved to social media.

Things at Blue Stone Manor are tumultuous, especially between Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. The two appear to still have bad blood, and it looks like Tamra found out why Dorinda called Jill “thirsty” while filming.

It will be interesting to see what Tamra Judge has to stay when she pops up on Watch What Happens Live next week. She and Vicki Gunvalson will be in the clubhouse together, and that’s always a sure bet for a good time.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.