RHOC rumor: Cast shakeup has Tamra Judge returning plus Noella Bergener demoted?

Tamra Judge returning to RHOC? Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Rumors are swirling that there’s a cast shakeup for Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County with alum Tamra Judge making a comeback.

Tamra was a housewife for 12 years before bidding the show goodbye back in 2020.

After Season 15 fell flat, the network added two new Housewives, Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, and they hyped up the return of Heather Dubrow for Season 16. However, viewers are still not happy with the state of the franchise, and now Tamra’s name is being discussed again.

This is not the first time that the rumor mill has thrown Tamra’s name in the mix, so we’ll just have to wait and see if this rings true when the new season returns. However, Tamra is not the only alum whose name has been thrown out there, her former nemesis Alexei Bellini is also in talks to return as well.

RHOC cast shakeup has Tamra Judge returning for Season 17

The rumor mill is in overdrive once again, this time with reports that Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is set to return for Season 17.

According to Radar Online, they’ve been informed by multiple sources that Tamra is currently in talks with the network and has already made up her mind about joining the show again.

Despite the claims, we’re taking this with a grain of salt because Andy Cohen seemed to be on a very different page only weeks ago when asked about Tamra’s possible return.

During a visit to Jeff Lewis Live in early June, The Bravo head honcho hinted that Tamra’s return is not likely due to her new podcast– where she and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp dish about the Housewives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives? How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives?” questioned Andy.

Noella Bergener and other RHOC cast members demoted

Sources also told the media outlet about a few other shakeups for Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Controversial newbie Noella Bergener has supposedly been demoted from her full-time status, while Jen Armstrong has been fired.

The sources stated that Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador will retain their full-time positions, while Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter have been demoted as well. This is not the first time we’ve heard about Gina’s demotion but she refuted the claim several weeks ago.

Another familiar face that could make a return is Alexis Bellino, who has reportedly been approached by the network but has not yet signed a contract.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.