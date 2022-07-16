Is Tamra Judge returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17?

Tamra Judge may be returning to RHOC for Season 17. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

The Bravo viewers know what they want, and it’s apparently Tamra Judge.

She has been a breakout star during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2, and it looks like her performance may have garnered her orange back, too.

Tamra walked away from The Real Housewives of Orange County following the end of Season 14. She said at the time she wanted to leave on her own terms, and the time was right.

It was a busy season in her life, and her ex-husband, Simon Barney, was battling cancer. Tamra wanted to be there and available for her children; without the cameras around, it was more of a possibility.

When Seasons 15 and 16 aired, there was plenty of outcry about Tamra Judge not being part of the cast. She added the fun that was lacking.

Ahead of Season 16 of RHOC, there were rumors she would be in a friend of role. However, that did not pan out.

Is Tamra Judge returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

All signs point to yes when it comes to Tamra Judge taking back her orange and appearing as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Page Six has an insider who reported it was a go, saying, “Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Rumors abound that the new season will heavily focus on Tamra to draw back some viewers who walked away from the show.

Season 15 was a mess without Tamra Judge on the cast, and Bravo tried to rally viewers by bringing back Heather Dubrow for Season 16, but it didn’t do as well as they’d hoped for the show.

How will this affect Tamra Judge’s friendships?

As far as most of her friends go, many will likely be happy for her. She knows the housewives on the cast, and fitting her back in wouldn’t be too difficult.

However, one friend may not be as happy for her as she should. Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t thrilled with the idea of Tamra joining forces with Teddi Mellencamp for their podcast, and this is even bigger. According to the publication, Jill Zarin said, “And Tamra’s coming back, and my friend Vicki’s not happy,” in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

No official announcement has been made by the network or Tamra Judge yet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.