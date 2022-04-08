RHOC: Tamra Judge is ‘ready for the heat wave’ in her bold bikini

Tamra Judge looks smoking hot in a bold bikini. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge is smokin’ hot!

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star rocks her bikini body as California gets ready for a “Heat wave.”

She took to her social media to promote a new podcast episode and used a throwback photo of herself in a bold bikini she wore in Miami to help get her followers’ attention.

Tamra Judge rocks a bold bikini

On Instagram, the former reality TV star showed off her toned body.

She captioned the photo, “Ready for the Heat wave 🔥 NEW PODCAST 🎙 OUT NOW! Recap #rhoc #rhonj #linkinbio & story FOLLOW- @two.ts.inapod”

Several other Bravolebrities showed up in the comment section to cheer her on and give her props for her fit physique.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman simply dropped three fire emojis.

The OG from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, wrote, “Beautiful [fire emoji]”

Former Ladies of London star and current The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stansbury chimed in with, “body [heart emoji]”

Tamra’s former co-star, Kelly Dodd, wrote, “That was in Miami. I love that suit !! Your best outfit is your body ..🔥🔥”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

What is Tamra Judge up to since leaving RHOC?

Currently, Tamra Judge is co-hosting a podcast with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

The two run Two Ts in a Pod and talk about all things Bravo. They recap episodes, have Housewives on for interviews, and have fun together.

Tamra will also be a part of the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. She and her BFF Vicki Gunvalson will join Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Taylor Armstrong in the Berkshires. It’s rumored to be full of drama, and following filming, she and Vicki were spotted drinking in a New York City bar.

Keeping up her appearance is important to Tamra, as she continues to work out and eat well. She isn’t shy about showing off the body she’s worked hard for, especially these days. The former RHOC star has been accused of using too many filters, but that doesn’t seem to bother her as she continues to share her life with her social media followers.

Tamra Judge and her bikini body are ready for the West Coast “Heat wave.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.