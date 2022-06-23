Did Vicki Gunvalson try to get Teddi Mellencamp fired from her podcast with Tamra Judge?

Vicki Gunvalson flat out says she does not like Teddi Mellencamp. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson has always been known for her strong opinions and has feuded with many Housewives in her time, including ladies from other franchises. She has been absent from Real Housewives of Orange County for two seasons, but she is still involved with many current Housewives.

Even though her years-long friendship with Tamra is going strong now, the duo spent many years on and off. Tamra has been gone from RHOC for only one season, but she has kept busy with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Tamra also has a top-rated podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, which she hosts with former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp. Tamra’s BFF Vicki has opinions about Teddi, and Tamra thinks they spark from jealousy.

Teddi Mellencamp accused Vicki of trying to get her fired

In an interview the ladies did together, Vicki sat with Tamra and discussed her podcast, which fans love for all of the inside Bravo scoop that Tamra and Teddi have. Vicki seemed agitated to be talking about the podcast, which Tamra pointed out by sarcastically saying, “She loves that I have a podcast with Teddi.”

Host Brice Sander asked Vicki directly, “You don’t like Teddi Mellencamp?” to which the OG of the OC responded, “I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp.” Ouch! Tamra came to the defense of her co-host and friend, asking Vicki, “If you don’t know her, how do you not like her?!”

Tamra and Teddi discussed this on Monday’s episode of their podcast, and Teddi was fired up. Teddi said that she has been accused of being boring before, and that doesn’t affect her. But if Vicki wants to attack her, have a better reason. “Pick something new. It’s such a low blow, cheap shot,” Teddi said of Vicki’s assessment of her. She felt Vicki was being unfair, and Tamra flat out said Vicki was jealous of Teddi.

Teddi also revealed that Vicki contacted the head of iHeartRadio in an attempt to get Teddi fired and replaced by Vicki. Both Tamra and Teddi agreed on how devious that was. In her Instagram stories, Teddi also told her followers that Two T’s is consistently hitting over one million downloads, and joked that she thanks God she was able to keep her job.

Vicki Gunvalson previously admitted she was jealous of Teddi

Vicki was a guest on Two T’s in January 2022, and Vicki admitted that she and Tamra had discussed doing a podcast in the past, saying it was a natural idea because she and Tamra are best friends and have great chemistry.

Tamra did decide to do the podcast with Teddi, and came up with a brilliant name, and Vicki was mad about this. Teddi asked if there was some “jealous spice,” and Vicki confirmed, “maybe a little bit.”

Vicki’s strong personality may have made her a great Housewife, but sometimes it can keep you from being a good friend. Fans and listeners don’t agree with Vicki, and love the dynamic between Tamra and Teddi, and love the Two T’s.

Both Vicki and Tamra are starring in the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip, which premieres this week.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.