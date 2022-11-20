RHOC: Emily Simpson shares throwback proving her glow-up is legit

Emily Simpson proves her glow-up is legit. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpon/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson proved that her glow-up is legit.

Viewers met her when she joined the cast during Season 13.

Since joining the Bravo show, Emily has undergone almost a complete transformation, and viewers are here for it.

Along with losing some weight, she also removed her implants and had a lower facelift to improve her jawline.

It wasn’t an overnight glow-up, but Emily is absolutely stunning these days.

Emily shared a throwback photo of herself and Shane Simpson from ten years ago, and she showed that her glow-up was the real deal.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson’s road to her glow-up

In 2019, The Real Housewives of Orange County star underwent hip surgery.

Emily Simpson went through rehab and worked to regain her strength with a personal trainer, which led to her changing appearance.

She dropped some weight and began to exclude self-confidence, which helped with her glow-up.

The reality TV star has been open about her cosmetic work, including removing her implants (visible in the throwback) and adding fat to her breasts for a fuller look. She also had a lower facelift to improve her jawline image.

Emily also revealed she underwent a tummy tuck after losing weight to remove her loose skin.

In her throwback photo, Emily Simpson looked gorgeous, but her beauty was clearly enhanced. These days, the reality TV star is more natural and enjoying her healthier lifestyle, which makes her shine.

Emily Simpson is a surprise for Tamra Judge on Season 17

Emily Simpson returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County for her fifth season when Season 17 debuts.

Since she joined for Season 13, there wasn’t a lot of interaction on a personal level with Tamra Judge, who exited after Season 14 wrapped. It seems the two will be on the right foot for Season 17 as the blonde revealed Emily surprised her in a good way while filming.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics change with Tamra’s return and Heather Dubrow being back for another season after her return last season. There is a lot of history with some of the OGs, and with Emily and Gina Kirschenheiter being newer, things could go differently.

Season 17 has officially wrapped, and while a premiere date hasn’t been disclosed, it is highly anticipated that this season will be similar to some of the drama RHOC was known for during its earlier years.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.