Emily Simpson shows off plunging blue dress for RHOC confessional

Emily Simpson revealed her RHOC Season 17 confessional look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County is gearing up to drop Season 17.

Emily Simpson showed off her confessional look for the beginning of the season.

She chose a plunging royal blue dress, which looked amazing with the green background wall behind her.

The blue dress featured a plunging neckline, allowing for a very busty appearance.

Emily has endured a complete glow-up since debuting on RHOC.

The brunette beauty recently proved she was in the best shape when she shared a white bikini picture with followers.

Emily Simpson debuts RHOC Season 17 confessional look

On her Instagram Story, Emily gave followers a sneak peek of her first confessional look for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

This means that Bravo is gearing up to put everything together, and a release date should be coming soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily chose a gorgeous blue dress, and with a selfie-like pose, she could show followers her outfit choice.

She left her brunette hair long, and her makeup was more pronounced than she typically wears. However, it was perfectly paired with the dress.

The RHOC star also chose a gold necklace that pulled the entire look together.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson’s diet and fitness routine

Emily has been honest about the work she has put in to get the results she has today.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star underwent hip surgery, and after that, she was determined to get back into shape.

Her weight loss has been highlighted as she shares progress photos and swimsuit pictures without hesitation.

Emily has changed since the beginning of her time on RHOC, and many people are enjoying the more secure version of her.

In fact, Tamra Judge even revealed she was most surprised by Emily in a good way when she returned to film Season 17 of RHOC.

Earlier this year, Emily got honest about how she lost weight and what her fitness routine looks like these days. When speaking to Us Weekly, the RHOC star said, “I still work out with my trainer several times a week, and I’m gonna be 46. I just do the best I can.”

She revealed, “I spent, like, two years working out with a personal trainer just to try to get in really good shape and get my weight down. Middle age and the whole hip thing and not being able to work out and not move did not do me any favors at all.”

It’s all about balance now for Emily, and it seems she has found what works for her, as she looks better than ever.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.