Emily Simpson talks ‘messy’ RHOC Season 17

RHOC star Emily Simpson teases what to expect for the upcoming Season 17. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County finished filming near the end of 2022, and while fans are anxiously awaiting the new season, the current cast has been dropping hints about what to expect when the time comes.

As fans and followers already know, Season 17 will feature at least one major shakeup with the return of controversial Housewife Tamra Judge.

Tamra made her exit at the end of Season 14, along with longtime co-star and friend Vicki Gunvalson.

With her return to the franchise, Tamra follows in the footsteps of another returned Housewife, Heather Dubrow.

Although the cast has remained tight-lipped about the specifics surrounding the Season 17 drama, RHOC star Emily Simpson dropped a hint during a Q&A on social media.

She says that viewers should prepare for some “messy” situations.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson hints that Season 17 is about to get ‘messy’

Through her Instagram Stories, Emily encouraged her followers to ask her questions.

One follower was interested to know what Emily was the “most excited” about and what she was “most nervous” to watch unfold.

According to the mom of three, there are plenty of moments she’s looking forward to watching when the new season drops. However, with the good comes the bad, and Emily teased that there will be some of that type of drama mixed in too.

“I’m excited about the season as a whole,” Emily wrote in response to the follower’s question. “I think fans will be very happy with Season 17.”

Emily continued, “It has a great cast with lots of history. Constantly changing dynamics. It’s fun and messy but also deep and personal.”

Emily concluded her response, noting that there were a few situations that she’s nervous about. However, she’s confident she’ll make it through as she’s done in previous seasons.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily prepares for Season 17, reflects on what she’s learned

Emily joined RHOC in Season 13, meaning the upcoming season will mark five years with the hit Bravo franchise.

With nearly half a decade of Housewives experience under her belt, Emily has certainly learned a thing or two.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Emily reflected on her RHOC experience during another social media Q&A back in December.

Answering a follower’s question inquiring about what she’s learned about herself, Emily responded, “That I am way stronger than I ever thought possible.”

Emily gets serious about her health and fitness

Another endeavor Emily has undertaken in recent years is taking her physical health more seriously.

Emily regularly posts exercise updates and routines on her social media, sharing her struggles and successes with her followers online.

Although she’s managed to lose weight along the way, Emily has also managed to gain major confidence in herself.

She showed off some of her newfound confidence back in November when she shared a sneak peek at her Season 17 confessional look.

The plunging blue neckline of the elegant ensemble was complemented by a nearly off-the-shoulder finish.

Viewers will have to tune in when Season 17 drops to catch all the drama as it unfolds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.