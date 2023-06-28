Emily Simpson admits ‘Ozempic’ and ‘liposuction’ led to her dramatic weight loss

Emily Simpson has been sporting a noticeably slimmer figure over the past few months, and it’s been sparking lots of conversations.

With everyone and their mamas taking Ozempic to lose weight, it wasn’t surprising that people instantly assumed that she used the controversial drug to lose weight, and they were right.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star fessed up in a recent interview that she used Ozempic to kickstart her weight loss.

However, that’s not the only thing to account for Emily’s drastically smaller frame, as the 47-year-old revealed she also got a little nip and tuck.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Emily was called out by critics after she posted a photo that highlighted her dramatic weight loss.

Her comment section quickly filled up with claims of Ozempic use, and while Emily didn’t respond to the criticism on social media, she eventually opened up about it on a recent podcast.

RHOC star Emily Simpson admits that she used Ozempic

Emily and her husband Shane were guests on Jeff Lewis Uncut, and the RHOC star’s new slender figure was a topic of conversation.

Emily shared that before her dramatic weight loss, she saw her intro photo for the show and barely recognized herself. That’s when she decided to do something about her weight gain, which had gotten out of control.

The Bravo star went to see her doctor, and “She said, ‘Why don’t you do a semaglutide?’ Which is Ozempic. So I did. I did that in December.”

That, however, was after doing bloodwork which showed that Emily’s “cholesterol was high,” she had “zero testosterone,” and she was “pre-diabetic.”

Emily said she only used Ozempic for “one month” and said, “It worked amazing.”

Interestingly though, the mom of three said while the diabetic drug helped to curb her bad eating habits, she didn’t experience any drastic weight loss because of it.

“I didn’t lose a lot of weight doing it. I maybe lost five, seven pounds or something like that,” said Emily.

RHOC star Emily Simpson says she had liposuction and a breast reduction

During the interview, Emily also shared that her slim figure is partly due to going under the knife.

“In January, I had liposuction in my arms, and I had a breast reduction,” said Emily — who noted that her arms have been a source of insecurity for her since her teenage years.

The Bravo Housewife reasoned that the procedures have made a drastic difference in her appearance.

“I looked completely different, it really changed the aesthetic…” admitted Emily. “I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look — just to have the thinner arms and just the smaller chest.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.