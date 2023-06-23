Erika Jayne called out for looking ‘much older’ following weight loss

Erika Jayne looks more slender than ever as she prepares to hit the Las Vegas stage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been dubbed “unrecognizable” as she garners a bigger presence on TikTok.

She has used the sounds she likes, including a Kim Kardashian clip of her in a The Kardashians confessional.

It was a cheeky video, but the comment section couldn’t get passed how different Erika looks since we last saw her on RHOBH.

With a Las Vegas residency coming up, she is looking better than ever.

But does her new look make her look older?

Erika Jayne called out for looking ‘much’ older

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrapped the current season when she performed at Kyle Richards’ famous white party. That was just a few weeks ago, so the show will not likely return for another six months.

In the comment section, followers couldn’t help but notice her different appearance.

One noted, “Looking great but older much older.”

Another jumped in, saying that if she used a bunch of filler, people would call her out for not aging gracefully.

One more laughed at the “aging gracefully” bit.

Followers think Erika Jayne looks different. Pic credit: @erikajayneofficial/TikTok

Erika Jayne returns to RHOBH without Lisa Rinna

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will see Erika Jayne without her best friend, Lisa Rinna.

However, that’s not to say Lisa wouldn’t make a cameo via a phone call or an event filmed, but she won’t be around to stick up for the Bet It All On Blonde performer.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsely have stepped into that role this season, leaving Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke on the outer part of the circle.

Another familiar face was filmed, with Denise Richards back in the mix.

Erika Jayne surprised some of her friends with big Bet It All On Blonde tickets and filmed their reactions for social media. Lisa was excited to get hers. And, it’s likely the women will attend the show together to support their friend on her newest endeavor.

There are high hopes for Season 13, especially with a cast shakeup with Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton not returning.

A lot of time has passed since Season 12 aired, so before Season 13 airs, doing a refresher might not be a bad idea.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.