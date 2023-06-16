Erika Jayne unrecognizable in red flag trend

Erika Jayne is hopping on the viral TikTok red flag challenge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the social media platform to see what the app would mark as her red flags.

It seems they weren’t what she’d expected, and the last one about her read “can’t dance,” and she was unimpressed by that.

However, it wasn’t her red flags that had followers talking. It was her almost unrecognizable face and slimmer figure.

The blonde beauty appeared to have sunken cheeks and a drastically different look due to the suspected use of Ozempic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erika was dragged in the comments, with many asking what happened to her face.

Erika Jayne gets dragged on TikTok

After Erika Jayne posted the red flag video, her comment section lit up with criticism over her new look.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is noticeably slimmer, and she’s accused of using Ozempic to aid in weight loss. Erika is visibly skinner these days, and several of the Housewives have been rumored to use the medicine, with Dolores Catania from RHONJ admitting she’s on it recently while appearing on Watch What Happens Live.

Pic credit: @erikajayneofficial/TikTok

Others wanted to know what happened to her face, insinuating she was unrecognizable.

Pic credit: @erikajayneofficial/TikTok

Erika Jayne returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Despite her biggest ally being gone, Erika Jayne returned to film with the ladies for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Without Rinna in the mix, it’s unclear where she will get unwavering support this season. She has been challenged hard by Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, but Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley remain in her corner.

Erika just booked a residency in Las Vegas and shared footage of herself asking her friends to come along for the ride. One of them was Lisa Rinna — the Thelma to her Louise.

Filming has wrapped, with Kyle’s annual white party acting as the season finale. Erika Jayne performed at the party and appeared to knock it out of the park.

Right now, it looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return sometime in November, returning to its typical airing schedule near the end of the year.

Season 13 will look much different, especially with a few familiar faces returning, like Denise Richards. Without Lisa around, seeing how Erika interacts with her will be interesting.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.