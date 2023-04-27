Lisa Rinna gets excited over ‘Golden ticket’ from Erika Jayne

Lisa Rinna may not be holding a diamond anymore, but she is holding a golden ticket.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne surprised her friend at her home with a golden ticket to her new Las Vegas residency, Bet It All On Blonde.

Erika surprised Lisa with a big golden ticket being held by showgirls and a bottle of what looked like champagne.

While she is no longer a part of the Housewives franchise, Lisa’s support for her friend is unwavering. She has stood by Erika through it all, and the golden ticket and presentation show that she appreciates her friendship.

They danced with each other, and Lisa could be heard saying she was “proud” of Erika.

It seems that no longer filming together has not affected their friendship. It isn’t the same without Lisa by her side on the show, but she must continue to collect the Bravo money while she gets back on her feet.

Erika Jayne goes big for Lisa Rinna’s surprise

On Instagram, Lisa Rinna shared the surprise golden ticket waiting at the end of her driveway with Erika Jayne and showgirls in tow.

She danced and celebrated by jumping up and down with her good friend.

Lisa was genuinely excited about her friend’s success and likely is looking forward to attending her friend’s Bet It All On Blonde Las Vegas residency. Erika has been working on headlining something like this for quite some time.

Being on Broadway was preparation for this moment, and Erika’s RHOBH cast visited her to see her show while she was there.

Lisa Rinna staunchly supports Erika Jayne

Out of everyone on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna was the one who stuck by her friend through it all.

When Erika Jayne filed for divorce and lawsuits and allegations came toppling down, she remained by her side, waiting for the truth to come out before making any decisions.

Lisa exited RHOBH following a tough season and major drama between her and Kathy Hilton. That was a huge storyline, and when the reunion came around, it was clear that Lisa’s accusations against Kathy caused a rift between sisters Kathy and Kyle Richards. It also strained the friendship she had with Kyle.

While Erika is currently filming, things aren’t the same without Lisa along for the ride. She even admitted she missed her friend amid filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.