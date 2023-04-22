RHOBH: Erika Jayne wants Lisa Rinna back, teases drama with Dorit Kemsley on Season 13

Erika Jayne has revealed she wants Lisa Rinna back on The Real Housewives of Beverly as she teases Dorit Kemsley drama’s coming in Season 13.

There’s no question that Season 13 of RHOBH will be vastly different without pot stirrer Lisa Rinna.

Although fans and presumably some cast members are excited about the development. Erika is not.

The two are very close, which rings true still today, even without Lisa on the show.

While promoting her new Las Vegas residency, Erika got candid about the upcoming season.

She dished about Lisa and also teased drama that is brewing between her and another one of their friends.

Erika Jayne wants Lisa Rinna on RHOBH

Speaking with Us Weekly, Erika revealed that she wants Lisa on the show and isn’t the only one who feels that way.

“I want Lisa there, but not my choice. I miss her, and I think some others miss her too,” she expressed.

Although Erika wouldn’t say the show’s suffering without Lisa, she did admit that it’s a different show now.

The Bravo personality also credited her pal Lisa as one of the few people who has really stood by her the past couple of years. RHOBH viewers have watched Lisa fiercely support Erika amid her divorce from Thomas Girardi and her legal issues.

Lisa is gone, but former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums have been spotted filming for Season 13. Erika didn’t spill any tea, but she did admit to enjoying having some of the back in the mix.

The Pretty Mess singer also hinted that she has a great life at the moment, allowing her to get along with other cast members on the show better than in the past couple of seasons.

One thing Erika did spill, though, is drama with Dorit and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The fallout of Erika Jayne dissing Dorit and PK Kemsley at BravoCon

Last fall at BravoCon, Erika declared Dorit and PK the next Bravo couple to call it quits. Erika doesn’t feel that way today.

However, the aftermath of her words will cause drama on Season 13 of RHOBH.

“I explained that to Dorit. You’ll have to watch it play out on the show,” Erika spilled.

Dorit and Erika have been close friends for a long time. Erika was among the few housewives to rush to Dorit’s house following the terrifying home invasion. Watching their drama will make things very entertaining for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

Filming is still underway for RHOBH Season 13, which means it will be a while before the show hits Bravo airwaves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.