RHOBH: Kyle Richards slams Erika Jayne for speaking on Dorit and PK’s marriage

Kyle Richards shares her views on Erika Jayne’s recent comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Kyle Richards shared her views on a comment made by castmate Erika Jayne during an appearance at BravoCon, and she’s not too happy with the Pretty Mess author.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called out her friend for speaking negatively on Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK’s marriage when asked which Bravo couple will be the next to split.

After the pair caught wind of the comment, they slammed Erika, who later claimed she was joking.

However, Kyle was not amused by the remark, and she made that known during a chat with alum Teddi Mellencamp who brought up the topic on her podcast Two T’s in a Pod with cohost Tamra Judge.

“I was so shocked, and honestly, I don’t know why she did that,” responded Kyle when asked to share her thoughts on Erika’s comment.

“I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group..they’re a really loving and supportive couple, they have a beautiful family. We travel with them, and I just don’t why throw something like that out there.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to speak out against Erika for her remarks on Watch What Happens Live, which was filmed at BravoCon.

Dorit has already clapped back at Erika on social media and said, “Misery loves company. What else can I say.”

The XXPEN$IVE singer later made it clear that she was only joking, but Kyle is not convinced of that.

“She later said she was joking, but jokes are supposed to be funny. What’s funny about that?” said Kyle, who noted on the podcast that even Erika’s mannerism while answering the question was like a “spoilt little brat.”

Kyle Richards says the shady question on WWHL was ‘unnecessary’

Kyle continued to chat with Teddi Mellencamp about Erika’s behavior, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had her own two cents to add.

Much like the OG, Teddi wasn’t buying Erika’s claim that her comment about Dorit and PK was just a joke either.

“If you wanted to make a joke about what couple’s gonna break up, then maybe say [Lisa] Rinna and Harry [Hamlin] because they’re your best friends, and be like ‘of course, they’re not,'” reasoned Teddi who claimed Erika could also have picked another couple.

However, Kyle noted, “That’s not cool either… I don’t like those kinds of mean shady questions. I thought that was really unnecessary.”

“I know from experience those things follow you no matter what. She could say ‘I was joking’ but…next people are gonna say ‘Oh I hear they’re having problems.'”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.