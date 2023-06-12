RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shuts down troll over Ozempic accusation: ‘I’m not playing’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has shut down a troll trying to claim that she’s taking Ozempic for weight loss.

Garcelle looked fit and fabulous over the weekend as she stepped out for pride month in Los Angeles.

Sutton Stracke joined Garcelle for the festivities.

The two besties were all smiles as they sat in a convertible using rainbow fans to keep cool in support of pride.

They shared the pictures on their social media, which was later reshared on Bravo’s official social media accounts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“P)ride or dies 👯💕🌈” was the caption on the picture, and it captured the attention of one critic on Twitter.

Garcelle Beauvais shuts down Ozempic claims

In the comments section of the Tweet, one troll remarked about Garcelle looking slimmer and what may have caused her new look.

“Gracelle has slimmed down quite a bit. Ozempic?? Or healthy eating?” read the tweet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saw the remark and wasted no time replying.

“Don’t even start with that ozempic thing I’m not playing with that!!!” wrote Garcelle.

Pic credit: @BravoTV/Twitter

There was a lot of support for Garcelle and her reply to the troll. Sutton proudly told her friend, “Gettem! 😽😽😽” while another Twitter user said, “LET THEM KNOW 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

Another one simply wrote how Sutton and Garcelle always look fantastic.

Pic credit: @BravoTV/Twitter

The accusation or assumption over Garcelle and her slimmer look is just the latest in the Ozempic Real Housewives craze that has taken over the past few months.

Ozempic and other Real Housewives stars

The Real Housewives franchise has recently become flooded with Ozempic conversations, with some women denying using the medicine and others owning up to it.

Garcelle’s RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards has addressed claims that Ozempic is the cause of her dramatic weight loss. Kyle continues to insist that cutting out alcohol and working out helped her lose weight.

As Monster and Critics recently reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter put an end to rumors she was using Ozempic after haters commented on her thinner physique.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey admitted in April that she used Ozempic but cited medical reasons. Dolores’ smaller frame was evident during a Watch What Happens Live appearance with host Andy Cohen wasting no time asking her the obvious question.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs came out and defended the use of Ozempic for weight loss while also slamming those who criticize the use of the drug for a slimmer figure.

Oh yes, Ozempic has become one hot topic in the Real Housewives franchise. RHOBH beauty Garcelle Beauvais has made her thoughts clear as a troll tried to get the rumor mill buzzing about her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.