RHOC: Here’s what Gina Kirschenheiter just did to silence Ozempic claims

Public Service Announcement: Gina Kirschenheiter is not on Ozempic, and anyone who believes that can “go kick rocks” — her words, not mine.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is the latest one to be caught up in those pesky Ozempic rumors, and she’s putting an end to that ASAP!

Gina recently lost some weight, but not everyone is happy to see the Bravo personality flaunting her new svelte body.

Now the haters are claiming that she’s getting too thin from taking the controversial drug, but hold up just one minute, because Gina is clapping back.

The mom of three was armed and ready to toss her orange at someone’s head after they left a snarky comment on her post — although I admittedly chuckled a tiny bit at the witty remark — but she opted for a different approach.

“Love your outfit. Is the designer Le’ Ozempic,” wrote the TikTok user.

Naturally, that comment caught Gina’s attention and she carefully orchestrated a response.

Gina Kirschenheiter weighs herself on camera to silence the critics

Gina hatched a plan after reading the comment on TikTok and she used the platform to respond directly to @HarrisonWWilliams333.

She posted the remark in her video and wrote, “This is something that I want to do for you but for everyone else too,” adding. “I’m weighing myself to silence the noise.”

In the clip, Gina busted out her trusty scale and zoomed in as it calculated the weight of the 5 feet 8 inches tall reality TV personality. The scale showed that Gina weighs 155 and she made it clear, “I am very healthy, very average.”

Gina noted that what you see in her photos is a result of “good angles.”

She also reminded people, “I stopped drinking a year and a half ago. I am not on a weight loss drug.”

Gina wasn’t done clapping back at the snarky Mr. Harrison just yet. She also tagged him in the caption and wrote, “Replying to @HarrisonWWilliams333 I’m a size 6. If I wasnt eating i would be a 2. Go kick rocks. #replyingtocomments #weightloss #healthyweight.”

Gina is returning to RHOC for Season 17

It’s a good thing Gina didn’t toss that orange at Harrison because she’s going to need it for Season 17 since she’s back as a full-time cast member.

By the way, the 39-year-old has been off our TV screens for a while, but she better gear up for even more harsh comments when the show returns in a few weeks.

Gina’s storyline will center on her family, and we’ll see a much different dynamic with her once close friend Heather Dubrow as well. Last year, Gina and Fancy Pants were like two peas in a pod but oh how things have changed since then.

We’ll have to wait and see if they’ll be able to sort out their issues, but either way Season 17 will be a wild ride.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.