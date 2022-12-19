Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in minidress and boots

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose in a little black dress. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is proving that her newfound fashion savvy is here to stay.

She recently posted images wearing a flattering leg-baring outfit that caught our attention after she got all dressed up for a Christian Louboutin beauty event.

Gina shared the post on social media as she posed for the camera and looked chic in a black minidress with short sleeves and exaggerated shoulders.

The jersey dress featured a slanted section in the front with ruched details that cinched at the waist.

She paired the LBD with black ankle booties with gold side zips and details on the heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo personality added a pop of color to the all-black ensemble with bright red lips to perfectly match Louboutin’s trademark red color.

Gina had her blonde bob parted to the side and slicked behind her ears, showing off a pair of stud earrings that glistened in the photos.

Gina Kirschenheiter strikes a pose for Louboutin Beauty

The Real Housewives of Orange County star made it known in her Instagram caption that she enjoyed the Louboutin Beauty event.

Gina shared a carousel of pictures from her night out as she snapped several stylish photos clad in her little black dress.

“Great event last night! Doesn’t get better than @Christian Louboutin Beauty ❤️ #beautytips #glow #ownyourmagic -Michael Anthony,” the mom-of-three captioned her post.

In one image, Gina had her mouth wide open and one hand in the air as she struck a pose with makeup maestro Michael Anthony by her side.

In another photo, the reality TV personality had one hand on her hip as she posed with her friend, Tatiana, who accompanied her to the event.

Gina Kirshenheiter promotes her brand Cara Gala

The Real Housewives of Orange Couty star has been heavily promoting her brand, Cara Gala Skincare, with lots of deals and holiday discounts.

Last season, the launch party for Gina’s company played out on the show as she hosted her first big event since becoming a Housewife.

Gina launched the line of products after becoming frustrated with skin issues of her own, and she decided to create a brand that would make it easy for women to invest in themselves.

Gina has been sharing her 12 Days of Christmas promotion this month by offering major discounts on different products each day. She recently posted her favorite, the Rosehip Renewal wash, at 40 percent off.

In a video posted on Instagram, the RHOC star showcased the product and wrote, “12 days of amazing skin care coming at ya!!!”

“Our Rosehip Renewal Wash is my personal favorite! Go to CaraGala.com and use code 22HOL40 for 40% off your entire purchase!!” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.