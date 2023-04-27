Check out the RHOC Season 17 storylines

Bravo finally released the Season 17 trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County after months of waiting, and the season will be a juicy one.

However, we have more details about what to expect from Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Taylor Armstrong, Heather Dubrow, and new Housewife Jennifer Pedranti.

The cast dynamic will be interesting, with Tamra Judge’s return to the show after a two-year hiatus. We’ve already seen an epic towel toss in the trailer, and she also has a few bones to pick with Heather and Shannon.

Tamra went into the season with “a new perspective” and hopes of repairing a few broken friendships, but don’t expect things to go as planned.

Furthermore, the 55-year-old and her husband, Eddie Judge, suffer a sad blow — having to close their gym CUT Fitness after almost a decade in business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tamra introduces the group to newbie Jennifer, a mom of five trying to navigate the recent demise of her marriage. However, Jennifer finds herself at the center of the town gossip amid her “alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan.”

Shannon Beador confronts rumors about her relationship in Season 17 of RHOC

The RHOC trailer showed an unhinged moment with Shannon, and the spotlight will be on her relationship with John Janssen. Shannon questions who she can trust as her castmates try to get answers about what’s happening with the couple.

“As the whispers become louder, things quickly take a turn for the worse during a long weekend in Mexico, and she struggles to keep her relationship afloat.”

Meanwhile, that’s not the only relationship she’s trying to keep afloat. Her broken friendship with the Tres Amigas, Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson will also be addressed.

Taylor Armstrong joins the cast after moving to Orange County nearly 10 years ago and has since formed a friendship with Tamra. Viewers will see her pursuing an acting career, but when she tries to seek coaching and advice from Heather, she’s left disappointed.

Heather’s behavior causes a tidal wave of discussions within the group about her character.

Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter’s friendship is put to the test

Viewers will see Heather’s attempt to dive back into her acting career and launch a new business venture. However, her personal relationships take a turn for the worse when Heather lands herself in the middle of Tamra and Shannon’s feud.

Her once close friendship with Gina is also put to the test, as Gina learns that “her style of friendship is not up to Heather’s standard.” The mom of three tries to prove her loyalty to Heather but feels constantly shut down.

Meanwhile, Gina has her issues to work out when someone tells a story about infidelity. It “sets Gina back emotionally, and she is forced to deal with repressed emotions about her ex’s affair.”

Gina’s BFF, Emily Simpson, steps back from work and becomes a stay-at-home mom now that her husband, Shane, is finally working as a full-time lawyer.

All that and much more will play out in Season 17.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.