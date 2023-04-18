Heather Dubrow announces HD Network — Here’s what to know

Heather Dubrow has big things on the horizon, and this time, it’s not about the Real Housewives of Orange County.

We’re still waiting on the Season 17 trailer to drop, but until then, we have some other news about a project that will give Heather’s supporters more access to her.

The mom of four is launching HD Network on the interactive streaming platform Fireside, co-founded by Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban.

‌Heather’s network will allow fans to interact with her through a series of exciting events such as personal conversations, virtual HD parties, and fashion and beauty must-have giveaways.

She will also offer private coaching and special celebrity guest drop-ins and consultations with her husband, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Things will kick off on April 18 with the series Nightcap with Heather Dubrow–an exclusive virtual party where Heather will discuss motherhood and other topical subjects.

New episodes will air Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. The reality TV star will interact directly with her fans each week and tease exciting new guests.

Heather Dubrow shares insight into HD Network

People can connect with Heather at firesidechat.com/hdnetwork by joining the platform for a yearly cost of $200.

Members will have access to virtual meets and greets, new shows, products, and upcoming ventures from the Bravo Housewife.

She recently shared more insight about what her fans can expect and her reason behind this new venture.

“I have built the best community across my platforms and I’ve always wished I could have everyone over for a glass of Champs, well now I can!”‘ said Heather. “On the HD Network, I can connect with as many people as possible and Fireside’s interactive technology will allow me to do just that.”

The 54-year-old also expressed that her goal with HD Network is to “throw open the doors to my life and create a community to empower each other to be happier, healthier, and more successful.”

Heather Dubrow is gearing up for Season 17 of RHOC

Heather first threw open the doors to her life when she welcomed reality TV cameras into her home years ago, and while she paused RHOC, she returned last season with a bang.

Now we’re gearing up to see Heather and her family back on our TV screens when Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County returns.

For now, we don’t know when that will be, but it can’t be much longer before Bravo releases the trailer and a premiere date for the show.

What we’ve heard so far is that things got heated between Heather and her former friend Tamra Judge during filming.

However, now that Heather has her platform to share her side of the story, she will no doubt give her fans even more insight into all the drama that’s set to go down in Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.