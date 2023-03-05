Heather Dubrow celebrates trans son on International Sons Day

Heather Dubrow is a “proud” and supportive mom.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sweet social media tribute to her youngest child for International Sons Day, revealing that he is transgender.

“It’s international sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” Heather wrote on Instagram.

The reality star shared a picture of a beach with the name Ace written in the sand.

In the caption, Heather wrote that “our job as parents” is to “give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans.”

Since Ace is a 12-year-old “with a long life ahead of him,” the reality star wrote, “we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

“Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents,” the mom of four – who also shares twins Nick and Max, 19, and daughter Kat, 16, with her husband Terry Dubrow – concluded. “Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Bravo stars show support for Heather Dubrow’s trans son

In the RHOC star’s comments section, fellow Bravo personalities quickly voiced their support for Ace.

Former RHOC star Alexis Bellino and current Orange County Housewife Emily Simpson both joined in the comments with supportive heart emojis.

Bravo chief Andy Cohen – who executive produces all of the various Real Housewives shows – left six clapping hands emojis.

Heather Dubrow opens up about parenting queer children

This isn’t the first time Heather has proved herself a supportive and loving parent.

In 2020, the RHOC star celebrated her oldest daughter, then 16-year-old Max, coming out as bisexual.

Two years later, Heather’s other daughter, then 15-year-old Kat, came out as a lesbian.

At the time, Heather and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, opened up in an interview with People about supporting their queer children and creating a safe environment where they felt they could come out.

Heather told the outlet that although she was raised by “1950s parents” who struggled with sharing their emotions and inner lives, she wanted to create a more open environment for her own four kids.

Her kids, she said, “are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans.”

“These kids,” she added, “they talk about everything and I think it’s so, so important.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.