Tamra Judge is gunning for Heather Dubrow after Season 17 RHOC return

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has fans waiting on the edge of their seats.

Bravo fans have been waiting for a trailer and a premiere date, and the anticipation seems to grow.

Tamra Judge is back for Season 17 for some time away. She left the show alongside Vicki Gunvalson but returned on her own — sort of.

Heather Dubrow returned after a hiatus for RHOC’s Season 16. Fancy Pants made quite the impression among the newer cast members, and things seemed to be going well.

However, things will be different when the new season debuts.

Here’s what we know about Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow drama dominates Season 17

From the moment Tamra Judge returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is game on between her and Heather Dubrow.

According to Page Six, the two were at odds from the very beginning.

It’s rumored that the two were at each other’s throats throughout filming, but things didn’t get nasty until the cast took a trip to Mexico.

While out of the country, Tamra reportedly led a “gang-up” on Heather, which went completely out of control and got nasty. The source described it as “nuclear.”

This should make for an interesting watch, as RHOC has been dubbed boring in the wake of Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson’s departures. It was challenging to get the groove back, and while viewers tuned in, it wasn’t the same — even with the epic return of Heather for Season 16.

What else happens during Season 17 of RHOC?

Tamra Judge will be central to most drama during Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She introduced one of her friends, Jennifer Pedranti, to the group. Unfortunately, things soured between the two throughout filming, and it is likened to the Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke fallout on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That situation played out for all to see, and there was no reconciliation.

Taylor Armstrong joined the cast, becoming the first Housewife to switch franchises. She is said to have filmed more group scenes and had less of a storyline. It’s unclear why that’s the case. Taylor’s experience with the show wasn’t always positive, so perhaps she wanted to ease in.

And yes, Vicki Gunvalson will return for some cameos, including the Tres Amigas being reunited. She even filmed some confessionals, which is a big deal.

The Season 17 trailer has not yet been released, but it’s expected any day now.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.