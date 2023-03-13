Vicki Gunvalson teases Season 17 return with confessional share

The OG from the OC, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, posted a sneak peek of her new confessional look and teased a reunion of the Tres Amigas.

As she got her glam touched up, Vicki posed and smiled for her Instagram followers. She captioned the photo, “Feels Good To Be Back In This Chair” with an orange emoji.

Vicki looked fresh in a gold long-sleeved dress and gold hoops, and her ever-changing face looked better than ever.

She also hinted at her revamped friendship with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador with a Tres Amigas hashtag.

Vicki exited the show after 13 seasons but remained a Bravo staple as a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2, and she also appeared at BravoCon.

It has been teased for a few seasons that Vicki may return to the show she built, and now she is back in the confessional seat as a guest star and friend of many of the current Housewives.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson reveals the status of her friendships with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Vicki recently revealed she has reconnected with Shannon, and the two have managed to pick up right where they left off. She said she calls Shannon every day, and that she still considers Shannon to be her “soul sister.”

“We don’t like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon. I just love her,” Vicki admitted. She added that before reconnecting, the two hadn’t spoken in two years, but despite their friendship break, she still admires Shannon’s “moral compass.”

But Vicki’s rekindled friendship with Shannon is different from her longtime friendship with Tamra. “Tamra’s a little harder,” Vicki shared, adding that her personality differs from Tamra’s because the Two T’s In A Pod podcast host is willing to “do and say things” Vicki won’t.

“I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings,” Vicki said before explaining that Shannon is “more aligned with” her values and isn’t willing to “hurt people when there doesn’t need to be any hurt.”

Housewife Emily Simpson drops some hints on Season 17

Vicki isn’t the only Housewife who has shared her thoughts on the new season as the ladies prepare for the fun and drama to return.

Emily recently opened up on Instagram about what she was most excited about and what she was most nervous to watch unfold for the new season of RHOC.

According to the lawyer turned party planner, there are plenty of moments she’s looking forward to watching when the new season drops. But just like every other season, there is good, bad, and messy.

“I’m excited about the season as a whole,” Emily admitted, adding that she thinks fans will be really happy with the new season of the longest-running Housewives show.

She continued, “It has a great cast with lots of history. Constantly changing dynamics. It’s fun and messy but also deep and personal.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.