The Real Housewives of Orange County trailer — Premiere date, drama, and surprise arrivals

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 is just over a month away.

Viewers have been anxiously waiting for the trailer to drop after it was revealed filming wrapped months ago.

It’s a big season, with Tamra Judge returning to hold an orange after a few seasons away. Also, this will be the first time in Bravo history that a Housewife has successfully switched shows. Taylor Armstrong was a diamond holder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and will participate in Season 17 of RHOC.

With several of the OG Bravolebrities a part of Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, you can expect plenty of drama and suspense as the season goes on.

Drama, friendships falling apart, and relationships ending, all of the juicy stuff was packed into the trailer.

So, what can viewers expect from Season 17?

When will The Real Housewives of Orange County debut?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is returning just in time for summer. It will air throughout the summer, kicking up more drama along the way.

It will debut on Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c.

Who will participate in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17?

Returning Housewives are Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Tamra Judge will make her grand return, Taylor Armstrong has been added to the cast, and a newbie, Jennifer Pedranti. Tamra brought her in, but things seemed tense between the two after filming began.

Also, Vicki Gunvalson will pop in to spend time with her friends as the Tres Amigas reunite and party like they haven’t missed a beat since they split up a few seasons ago.

What drama can viewers expect from The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17?

Based on the trailer and rumblings after the season wrapped, there is plenty of drama to look forward to from The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

Viewers learned that Shannon Beador and John Janssen split shortly after filming wrapped. The trailer showed some of their issues, and at one point, Shannon was distraught while telling the camera she wasn’t “a crazy person.”

There is also a huge showdown between Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow, which will be featured during a cast trip.

While speaking with Heather Dubrow, Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Mark Cuban makes a cameo.

Plenty of drinking is included, as the cast seemingly goes on a few excursions.

This will be a don’t-miss season, especially for viewers waiting for Tamra’s return.

The Real Housewives of Orange Country returns Wednesday, June 7, at 8/7c on Bravo.