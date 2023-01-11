Shannon Beador started the new year single after devastating John Janssen breakup

Shannon Beador and John Janssen split. Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador began the new year single.

She opened up about the breakup with her long-time boyfriend, John Janssen, ahead of the Season 17 premiere.

Shannon has gone through a lot since joining RHOC, including her messy divorce from David Beador and her three-and-a-half-year relationship with John.

The couple had been through their ups and downs, as their relationship was filmed while Shannon shot various seasons. It took a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic when the parties were not on the same page.

Making it even more complicated, John ended things with Shannon just after filming wrapped for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It happened at the end of November, but the reality TV star is just now opening up about the devastating breakup as the new season will return to Bravo in the coming weeks.

This wasn’t something Shannon saw coming, which made it all that more difficult.

Shannon Beador opens up about split from John Janssen

While talking to People, Shannon Beador opened up about the “devastating” breakup she suffered when John Janssen called things off after over three years of dating.

She said, “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Shannon believed the two would be together forever, saying she had never loved anyone more than she did John. That is a huge deal, mainly because she was married to David Beador for 17 years.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said, “I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

As Season 17 plays out, Shannon will have to watch as she and John seem happier than ever, only to know the ending. And, since the reunion is filmed well into the season airing, her relationship with John will be a part of the questions Andy Cohen has for her.

John Janssen speaks out about his breakup with Shannon Beador

John Janssen told People about his decision to end things with Shannon Beador.

He loves Shannon very much but revealed that sometimes “love isn’t enough.”

Things haven’t been easy for the couple, but they have managed to work on things together, but this time, it just wasn’t happening. As for why he waited for filming to cease on The Real Housewives of Orange County, John said, “The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us.”

Unfortunately, Shannon is deal dealing with plenty of hurt regarding the way things went down. She will have to watch it all back and discuss it again when it’s time to film the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.