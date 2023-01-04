Vicki Gunvalson on friendship differences with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge ahead of RHOC Season 17

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson gives an update on her friendships with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson has had a rocky road in her friendships with former co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

The once-solid threesome known as the Tres Amigas spent several seasons partying hard and clashing with their fellow RHOC castmates.

However, tensions rose, and in typical Housewives fashion, the three reality stars had numerous conflicts with one another.

With the exit of both Tamra and Vicki at the end of Season 13, Shannon was the only remaining member of the Tres Amigas friend group, and her friendship with her other co-stars suffered immensely.

Despite past grievances, Tamra is set to make her return to the hit Bravo show when the new season drops, and it will be thrilling to see her reunite with Shannon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Vicki, she may not be making her return to the show, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t still deeply involved in the RHOC world.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson reveals status of her friendships with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

While speaking with OK! Magazine, Vicki opened up about the friendships with her former co-stars.

According to the former reality television personality, she has reconnected with Shannon, and the two have managed to pick up right where they left off.

“I call Shannon every day,” Vicki shared. “She’s always been a little bit of my soul sister. We don’t like conflict. I have a soft spot in my heart for Shannon. I just love her.”

Vicki added that prior to reconnecting, the two hadn’t spoken in approximately two years, but despite their time apart, she still admires her friend’s “moral compass.”

“…she’s misunderstood the way I am,” Vicki continued.

Vicki says her friendship with Tamra is different, claims she’s ‘a little harder’

Vicki’s newfound friendship with Shannon varies greatly from her longtime friendship with Tamra.

Although their friendship arguably remained significantly closer over the years, Vicki now claims that her bond with Shannon is just as much a “sisterhood.”

“Tamra’s a little harder,” Vicki shared.

She continued to state that her personality differs from Tamra’s because the Two T’s In A Pod podcast host is willing to “do and say things” Vicki won’t.

“I don’t wanna hurt people’s feelings,” she noted before elaborating that Shannon is “more aligned with” her values and isn’t willing to “hurt people when there doesn’t need to be any hurt.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.