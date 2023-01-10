Andy Cohen hopes Lisa Rinna’s exit from RHOBH is only temporary

Andy Cohen shares his views on Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Lisa Rinna shocked many of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers last week with news that she was leaving the show and her boss Andy Cohen is hoping that it’s a temporary decision.

Andy likely had a part to play in Lisa being put on pause after tons of backlash regarding her behavior last season.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Radio Andy Live, he gave props to Lisa for being on the show for eight years and being a “compelling” figure during her time.

After last season viewers dubbed the franchise as toxic and called for the soap opera actress to be fired for her behavior. It seems the network took note as Andy explained that Lisa’s departure was part of a “big reshuffle of the deck.”

However, he gave Lisa her props and noted “She has been really really a huge part of Beverly Hills and I really hope that this is a pause,” said Andy. “I hope she will come back. I really do.”

However, not everyone agrees that Lisa should make a comeback sometime in the future.

RHOBH viewers are hopeful Lisa Rinna’s exit is permanent

Some RHOBH viewers are not on the same page as Andy, and they made that clear after @queensofbravo shared a snippet of his comment about Lisa’s possible return.

“Whatever Andy! A permanent pause I hope!” wrote one Instagram user.

Someone else reasoned, “we didn’t ask for Lisa to be present for 8 years…the majority of us were sick of her by her second season…”

“Nobody wants rinna back,” added one commenter.

“put her on pause and ignite, destroy, incinerate the tape,” said one person bluntly.

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit gets mixed reactions

Last week news broke that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was leaving the show after calls for her firing from viewers of the show.

Since then, many notable names have commented on her departure, one being Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, who noted that Lisa’s exit now leaves space for Kathy Hilton’s return.

After dubbing Lisa as the biggest bully in Hollywood during the reunion, Kathy later shared her reservations about returning if Lisa was still on the show.

Lisa’s former castmate Lisa Vanderpump seemingly threw shade at the Rinna Beauty founder and commented “Ding Dong” on Twitter– seemingly referencing a line from the iconic song in Wizard of OZ, which says, “Ding Dong the witch is dead.”

However, not everyone is celebrating the news of Lisa’s departure. Her BFF and castmate Erika Jayne commented on the news of Lisa’s exit and admitted that she’ll miss her friend very much.

The Pretty Mess singer also made it clear that the network may try, but they will never be able to fill Lisa’s shoes.

“She’s the f***ing GOAT” proclaimed Erika.

How do you feel about Lisa Rinna’s exit? Will you miss her on the show?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.