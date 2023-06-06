Kathy Hilton confirms RHOBH exit: Here’s why she’s leaving Bravo show

Finally, there’s confirmation that Kathy Hilton will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

Kathy’s future on RHOBH has been in question since all the drama went down with her and Lisa Rinna during Season 12.

A strained relationship with her sister Kyle Richards added more fuel to the fire that Kathy was done being a friend of on the show.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped up, and Kathy was nowhere in sight.

It turns out there was a good reason for that.

Kathy has confirmed she’s done with the Bravo show, but the reason may not be what RHOBH fans think.

Why is Kathy Hilton leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Speaking with E1 News at the Race to Erase MS Gala Kathy admitted she was exiting the Real Housewives franchise after two seasons. The reason she gave, though, has nothing to do with her family feud.

“No, I’m doing Paris in Love,” she expressed to the entertainment outlet.

Paris in Love followed Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton as she planned her wedding to Carter Reum. The second season will follow the newlyweds as they navigate married life and having a newborn.

Although she won’t be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy does feel the show will be good. Kathy gave props to the women for always being entertaining and bringing the drama.

As for her feud with her sister Kyle, Kathy has hopes they will mend their rift after they reunited at their niece Whitney Davis’ bridal shower.

“I’d like to,” Kathy said about mending fences with Kyle.

Hot on the heels of Kathy sharing her departure news came one of her former costars sharing how much Kathy was missed.

Sutton Stracke opens up about Kathy Hilton not filming RHOBH

Earlier today, Sutton Stracke gave her thoughts on her pal Kathy not returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes,” Sutton told Page Six during a Pride Celebration at her Sutton Concept boutique. “Is there a void on the show because Kathy’s not there? No. There’s still comical moments. It’s still a great show but I missed Kathy.”

Kathy Hilton may not be back for Season 13 of RHOBH, but that doesn’t mean she’s gone forever. Sutton teased that Kathy isn’t ruling out a return to the show, even in a guest appearance capacity at some point.

What do you think of Kathy exiting RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.