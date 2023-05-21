RHOBH Season 13 wraps with Erika Jayne performance at white party

Erika Jayne helped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrap filming for Season 13 with a performance at a white party.

It seems the ladies of RHOBH took a page out of P. Diddy’s book and threw a white party to serve as the backdrop for the Season 13 finale.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais were all there to watch Erika and have fun with friends.

In true Beverly Hills fashion, the white party was over the top, including with the venue.

The white party and Erika’s performance were held at SoFi Stadium, right on the field.

Social media has been buzzing as some of the cast shared pictures and videos from the night.

Erika Jayne performance at white party for RHOBH Season 13

Kyle took to Instagram Stories to share several photos from the night. There was a view looking down on the festivities at the stadium, as well as one of Kyle all decked out in her white attire.

A video also featured Kyle and Crystal dancing around and looking fabulous.

Speaking of Crystal, she also shared a photo, but it wasn’t with cast members. Instead, she opted to pose with a friend of hers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey was also in attendance. Cynthia shared a picture to her IG Stories from the night that also featured Sutton Stracke.

Twitter account @queensofbravo got in on the action, too, capturing various IG shares and tweeting them.

One included Kyle introducing Erika for her performance as well as a tease of Erika’s performance.

Another tweet from the same account revealed that RHOBH alum Denise Richards was on hand for the event too.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Denise is one of the few alums that returned to film scenes for the upcoming season.

Twitter account @dorindadeadly shared four videos from the night. One teased even more of Erika’s performance.

It’s no surprise Erika took the stage at the white party. After all, Erika’s gearing up for her Las Vegas residency, which kicks off on August 25.

Now that filming has wrapped let’s take a look at when the show will hit Bravo airwaves.

When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 premiere?

All signs point to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiering later this year. Bravo currently has The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey airing, with the latter only having the reunion left to air.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres in June, and the revamped The Real Housewives of New York City kicks off in July.

Those shows, along with RHOA, will last well into the fall, so that means the earliest RHOBH could premiere in November or December.

Then again, with RHONJ Season 14 on pause and not starting to film until the fall, Bravo may hold RHOBH until next winter to fill the RHONJ void. If that’s the case, then that would mean no Beverly Hills ladies in 2023.

Stay tuned as more The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills details drop Monsters, and Critics will have them here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.