RHOBH: Kyle Richards shares update on Kathy Hilton feud after mini family reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has shared an update on her feud with sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle and Kathy were working on rebuilding their relationship until Season 12 of RHOBH caused another rift between them.

Thanks to the drama with Lisa Rinna and Aspen, Kathy and Kyle are once again on the outs.

The Season 12 reunion show did nothing to help repair the sibling bond.

However, a family reunion at a special event has sparked rumors the sisters are back on good terms.

Kathy and Kyle both attended the bridal shower for their niece Whitney Davis, Kim Richards’s daughter, earlier this month.

Now Kyle has set the record straight on where she stands with her older sister.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards shares an update on Kathy Hilton feud

This week, Kyle chatted with E! News, speaking to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about all things The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her family drama.

It didn’t take long for the hot topic of Kyle’s strained relationship with Kathy to be brought up.

“We spoke at the shower. Things are obviously not great, I think most people know that. But we’re family, we’re blood. We’ll always come back together,” Kyle expressed.

Despite the state of their relationship Kyle and Kathy can be civil, especially when it comes to family functions like Whitney’s upcoming wedding.

“It’s my niece’s special day and she’s going to be getting married and we’re all going to be together there. We’ll be, of course, civil and nice and hopefully, one day, be back to normal again,” the Bravo personality shared with the outlet.

Kyle’s oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is also getting married too, and Kyle hopes for family peace on her daughter’s special day.

The family update comes hot on the heels of Kyle wrapping up filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, that was at a white party that included a performance by Erika Jayne.

Will Kathy Hilton return for RHOBH Season 13?

Kyle and her sister Kim reunited on camera for Season 13 of RHOBH. Kim and other alums, like Denise Richards, were brought back to film and fill the void for departing villain Lisa Rinna.

What remains to be seen, though, is whether Kathy will come back in her friend of role. For The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Kathy was MIA for a good part of the season due to her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding and filming Paris in Love for Peacock.

Considering her rift with Kyle and how things ended last season, Kathy may not be back. She does remain good friends with Crystal Kung Minkoff, perhaps Kathy will meet with her for a brief appearance.

Crystal did give an update midway through filming, spilling that Kathy had yet to film for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Only time will tell if Katy comes back, so stay tuned, RHOBH fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.