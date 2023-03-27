Is Kim Richards returning to RHOBH? Spotted filming with Kyle amid Kathy Hilton feud

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills casting news keeps teasing familiar faces returning to the scene for Season 13.

Kim Richards has become the latest former cast member to have been spotted filming for RHOBH.

The news comes as Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are still estranged after the drama that went down in Aspen on Season 12 between Lisa Rinna and Kathy.

There’s no question that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has taken a toll on the relationship between the three sisters.

However, that doesn’t appear to have stopped Kim and Kyle from sharing the small screen again.

They were spotted along with Dorit Kemsley getting their steps in to kick off the week.

Is Kim Richards returning to RHOBH?

Page Six was the first to break the news that Kyle, Kim, and Dorit were spotted with Bravo cameras following them as they went on a hike in Los Angeles.

Kyle was dressed in dark tea leggings paired with an oversized brown hoodie and light sneakers. Dorit opted for green leggings, a white cropped sweatshirt, and white sneakers, while Kim was dressed in black from head to toe.

Things appeared to get tense between Kim and Dorit at one point as they looked to be having a heated conversation. Kyle stood in the middle of the two women, looking intently at the exchange. It wasn’t all drama, as Kyle and Kim were also spotted hugging with Dorit looking on.

So far, the only confirmed cast members for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 are returning ones. Along with Dorit and Kyle, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are all back for Season 13.

However, unlike other seasons, there’s been no leaked information regarding new cast members as of this writing. What has been happening, though, is former RHOBH stars coming back into the mix.

Other RHOBH alums spotted filming Season 13

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Denise Richards was at Kyle’s house for a dinner party over the weekend, and Bravo cameras were there to capture the festivities.

Camille Grammer Meyer was at the same party, too, sparking speculation that she will be returning to the show in some capacity.

That makes three alums to step back in front of the cameras for the upcoming season. Although, it’s unlikely Kim, Camille, and Denise are returning as full-time cast members.

There’s also the chance the producers are going in a different direction following Lisa Rinna’s exit and not adding new cast members, but rather having guest appearances from alums.

Only time will tell, and it will be quite the wait to find out. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills likely won’t hit Bravo airwaves until the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

To see the images of Kim Richards filming with her sister Kyle Richards click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Bravo.