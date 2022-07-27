Kim Richards reveals if she would ever make a return to RHOBH

Kim Richards is on the fence about returning to RHOBH one day. Pic credit: @kimrichards11/Instagram

Kim Richards hasn’t been in the main cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for seven seasons, but she is still very much in the fold with the ladies.

Kim is the middle sister between current Housewife Kyle Richards and current friend-of Kathy Hilton. The dynamics between the three sisters has been a prevalent story line in all twelve seasons of RHOBH.

Even though Kim has been a guest on multiple seasons of the show, she has said made it clear in the past that she has no interest in being a main Housewife. Kim became a grandmother during her time off, and also works on her sobriety.

She has still been on our screens as a friend of Brandi Glanville and has shown up in my scenes with her sisters. She still has loyal fans from her days on RHOBH, and although she is somewhat active on social media, viewers would like to see more of Kim.

Back in February, there were talks that Kim might rejoin the cast when she posted on Instagram that she had received a call from Bravo chief Andy Cohen, asking if she would return to the show.

At the time, she was tight-lipped with her response, but now she is speaking out on whether or not a comeback is in the cards.

RHOBH: Kim Richards said she just needs ‘respect’ to come back

In a recent interview, Kim talked about that call with Andy Cohen.

She revealed, “Having Andy call me was big. I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn’t want to say ‘no,’ because it wasn’t ‘no,’ it just it wasn’t the time for me.”

Kim said she is still unsure if this is the right time to return to RHOBH, but if she ever decides to, she has one rule.

“I came into this very respected in my business,” Kim admitted. “And of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me. I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again.”

Kim had a tumultuous history on the show due to her alcoholism and the turbulent relationship with her sister, Kyle. After rehab stints, medical problems, and arrests, Kim worked hard to get her life back on track.

She feels that her hard work warrants the respect of the industry and the people she associates with, and Kim wants to make sure her time on the show is a dramatic difference from before.

How is the relationship between Kim and Kyle today?

Kim has admitted that the bond with Kyle has suffered from her time on the show, going back to Season 1 when Kyle outed Kim as an alcoholic.

She said they are now in a better place, with hard work. “I’m okay with Kyle,” Kim revealed. “I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together.”

Kim does keep a great relationship with big sis Kathy, though. “I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.