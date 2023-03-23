Lisa Rinna says off-camera life is ‘absolute heaven’ after leaving RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna isn’t missing reality TV.

Earlier this year, Rinna announced her departure from RHOBH after eight full seasons as a main cast member – and, since leaving the show, her life has been “absolute heaven.”

Post-Bravo, the Rinna Beauty founder has been enjoying her time off, traveling and taking in fashion shows across the US and Europe.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Rinna said last week while promoting her partnership with Don Julio Tequila.

“I’m having so much fun and this is all about fun and party time off,” the former soap star told Us Weekly, adding that the extended vacation “couldn’t have come at a better time.”

“I mean, it’s perfect,” the Bravo alum said.

Lisa Rinna loving life post-RHOBH departure

Rinna has been getting some much-needed “me” time in the months since her Bravo departure, traveling to Paris and London for the Fashion Week runway shows.

She’s also been spending more time with her kids. Rinna and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, have two daughters: Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21.

Amelia is an up-and-coming model who has walked the runway at major fashion shows, including Diesel, Vivienne Westwood, Jacquemus, and more.

Meanwhile, her older sister Delilah also got her start in modeling but has since pivoted to music.

Earlier this week, the whole family partied in West Hollywood to celebrate the release of Delilah’s debut single, a mellow pop ballad called Nothing Lasts Forever that her famous mom partly inspired.

“I have both my girls [in town] right now, which is really fun,” Rinna told the outlet.

Although carving out time to spend as a family can certainly be a “challenge,” what with everyone’s busy careers, Rinna said that having both her kids at home has “been really fun.”

Lisa Rinna shares her happy marriage secrets

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and former model is also gearing up for a very special occasion later this month, as she and Hamlin will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

The couple first met in 1992 and married in Beverly Hills in March 1997.

“I just think we’re very blessed. I think we got lucky,” Rinna said of their partnership. “We will have been married for 26 years, which is, like, what, 126 in Hollywood?”

After more than three decades of life as a pair, Rinna added, the two “still get a kick out of each other.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.