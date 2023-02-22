Amelia Gray Hamlin continued to show her modeling versatility as the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna snagged another magazine cover.

Landing a magazine cover or a fashion spread is nothing out of the norm for Amelia, who has seen great success in the industry.

The model saw a career revival of sorts after she bleached her eyebrows blonde at Pat McGrath’s suggestion, with tons of work, including editorial shoots.

In fact, Amelia showed her striking brows in her new shoot.

The Tropic of C face shared a snippet from a recent appearance in Perfect magazine on her Instagram Stories.

Amelia’s 1.4 million Instagram followers were among the first to see her latest work.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in Perfect magazine

Amelia looked gorgeous in Perfect Issue Four — an edition about autonomy.

The picture saw Amelia striking a fierce pose while wearing a black string bikini with light-colored numbers featured throughout the garment.

She sported a massive necklace made of pearls, which matched her chandelier earrings. Additionally, Amelia had a garter belt and belly chain, each featuring a precious stone.

As for Amelia’s makeup, she sported her signature bleached brows, dewy skin, and glossy lips.

Amelia Gray earned another magazine cover for Perfect magazine. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia tagged late designer Vivienne Westwood in the edgy picture. She wore the iconic Vivienne Westwood Numbers bikini, which retails for $315. The model also shared a shoutout for talented photographer Juergen Teller. Juergen has seen success as a German contemporary artist whose work has been in Vogue magazine.

In the shot, Amelia had a long piece of dark hair around her upper lip area for a mustache-like appearance.

However, as fans of Amelia know, she has just the remedy for facial hair.

Amelia Gray Hamlin promotes Finishing Touch Flawless as an ambassador

As it turns out, eyebrows aren’t the only facial hair Amelia has paid special attention to.

The model joined hair-removal solutions company Finishing Touch Flawless, signing on as the face of the brand.

Amelia joined the ranks of other Finishing Touch Flawless ambassadors, like Emma Roberts, who has proudly promoted the company.

Amelia’s press release announcing the partnership read, “I love hair and skincare products that are beautifully packaged, easy to use, and super effective.”

The model continued, “Finishing Touch Flawless devices are all of these and more—Dermatologist Approved and hypoallergenic. I am so excited to be part of the Flawless girl-club and to share the products with my friends and followers!”

Finishing Touch Flawless has a few popular products, like the Brows Tool, retailing for $19.99, and the Facial Hair Remover, also retailing for $19.99.