Harry Hamlin reveals the real reason Lisa Rinna left RHOBH

Even though she’s officially left Bravo, Lisa Rinna can’t escape The Real Housewives drama.

Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” the former soap star said.

At the time, Rinna cited her many non-Bravo business obligations – including Rinna Beauty and the newly launched Rinna Wines – as a primary reason for leaving the show.

But there may be another, less innocent reason for Rinna’s exit — her feud with co-star Sutton Stracke.

Last year, the former friends had an infamous falling-out over disputed tickets to Elton John’s Oscar party.

And, according to Page Six, one insider who would know – Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin – thinks that drama is what moved his wife to leave.

Per the outlet’s report, Hamlin even feels that were it not for ticket-gate, Rinna “might still be on the show.”

Harry Hamlin overheard talking about Housewives

Over the weekend, Hamlin was in Park City, Utah, for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. On Saturday night, he attended a dinner honoring the Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative, where Page Six’s source overheard him chatting with a small group of fellow attendees.

At some point in the night, the conversation turned to Rinna’s time on The Real Housewives. Discussing the ticket-gate drama, Hamlin told the group that his wife “might still be on the show had Sutton not said that.”

The ticket saga began in September of 2021, when Stracke, 51, claimed in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that Rinna and Hamlin had attended the famed Oscars watch party hosted by Elton John’s AIDS Foundation in 2019 as her guests – but that the couple had never thanked her for the invite.

Rinna claimed that she and Hamlin got their tickets elsewhere but sat with Stracke at the event because she asked them to join her. According to Page Six, Hamlin told the Sundance group that IMDb – not Stracke – had provided him and Rinna with their tickets.

“Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion,” the Mad Men alum said.

Rinna showed up to the Season 12 reunion of RHOBH with two manila envelopes, which she claimed contained receipts supporting her side of the Elton John story.

But Bravo boss Andy Cohen later claimed that he “never saw” whatever evidence Rinna might have thought she had, claiming that the Days of Our Lives alum “never handed [the receipts] over.”

According to her husband, it wasn’t just the fights that got to Rinna but that viewers chose to believe Stracke over her.

“She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton,” Hamlin was reported to say.

Regardless of the true reason for her leaving the show, Rinna seems to be taking all the RHOBH drama in stride.

Most recently, she’s been in Paris, where she drank martinis and posed for selfies with her former co-star Erika Jayne.

“All good things come to an end,” Hamlin reportedly said of Rinna’s tenure on RHOBH. “She took it as far as she could take it.”

“Now,” he continued, “I’m working like crazy so she doesn’t have to work.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.