Erika Jayne showed off her colorful side as she rocked a minidress to enjoy cocktails with her good friend and now The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna.

The blonde beauty has been a loyal friend to Lisa, even revealing that the soap opera star can’t be replaced on RHOBH.

This week she jetted off to Paris Fashion Week, which caused some controversy for Erika, where she met up with Lisa.

Taking to Instagram, Erika shared a post with Lisa as they took a cocktail break. Dressed in a black beret with her long blonde locks straight, Erika sported a colorful look that had blocks of writing on it.

They were sitting at a table, so only the top of Erika’s ensemble was visible. Lisa went all black for the drink sesh in a long sleeve sweater and pants with oversized sunglasses on her face.

“Secrets travel fast to Paris,” was the caption on the IG post with Hôtel Crillon as their drink spot.

After sharing photos of her with Lisa, Erika used Instagram to give her 2.5 million followers a better glimpse of her outfit.

As mentioned above, the minidress was multi-colored with writing and long sleeves that hit Erika’s mid-thigh. Erika opted for black tights and heels to complete her look and left nothing but heart emojis and the France flag as a caption.

Erika Jayne expands Pretty Mess Hair

When she’s not traveling or filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika works on building her Pretty Mess brand. One of her products in her brand is Pretty Mess Hair, which is a line of luxury hair extensions Erika launched in December 2021.

Kicking off 2023, Erika revealed the hair extensions were now available for Pro Stylists and Salons, taking her extensions to the next level. In a video via Instagram, Erika shared her exciting news while also revealing that the first 50 customers to place an order would join her on zoom.

The extensions range from $360-$600, depending on which kind the customers are looking for.

Who will replace Lisa Rinna on RHOBH Season 13?

The upcoming season of RHOBH will reportedly begin filming in the next few weeks.

Along with Lisa’s exit, Season 12 newbie Diana Jenkins announced she will not return as she focuses on her pregnancy and growing her family.

That means at least two new full-time roles need to be filled and possibly a friend-of role, too.

Unlike Erika, Kyle Richards has the perfect replacement for Lisa. However, as of this writing, no new Housewives have been confirmed.

What we do know is that it will be interesting to see Erika Jayne without her bestie Lisa Rinna. Erika has other close bonds in the cast, like with Dorit Kemsley, but her friendship with Kyle was fractured after what happened with Kathy Hilton and Lisa in Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.